Sydney Sweeney’s New Beauty Campaign Hypes Up Her ‘Desert Island’ Product

Sydney Sweeney is promoting healthy hydration as part of a new campaign with skincare brand Laneige.

The Euphoria actress is teaming up with the K-beauty brand on their “Hydration Deep Dive” campaign, which highlights Laneige’s Water Bank Cream Moisturizer, Water Bank Gel Moisturizer and Water Bank Serum.

Calling Sweeney a “glow goddess,” Laneige says the actress perfectly represents the brand’s “Water Bank” collection, which works to strengthen your skin’s barrier to keep it hydrated for up to 100 hours.

The Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer helps to firm, soften and soothe your skin, in addition to providing moisture. The light and creamy texture makes it great for all skin types — even sensitive skin.

The Water Bank Gel Moisturizer, meantime, offers a cooling texture with mint leaf extracts, and a formula that absorb easily into the skin. And the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum (seen on Sweeney above) is an integral part of any daily routine, with powerful ingredients that provide what the brand says is a 575% increase in hydration level.

This is Sweeney’s second time teaming up with Laneige, having kick-started their partnership last April 2022 with the launch of the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Collection (and star product Water Bank Cream).

The actress worked with Laneige on the concept for the simple yet effective photos, which feature Sweeney showing off the products against a water blue backdrop.

"It was great to team up again with Laneige on a new campaign," Sweeney says, in a release. "We created this surreal underwater world inspired by the algae from where their Blue Hyaluronic Acid technology is extracted. We called it Hydration Deep Dive and it was like seeing Laneige's water science come to life around me."

“I like to call the Laneige Water Bank Cream Moisturizer my ‘desert island’ product,” Sweeney continues. “[It’s] the one that I can’t live without as it keeps my skin hydrated all day long and helps strengthen my skin’s moisture barrier — especially for these long days (and nights) on set. Since I’ve been using it,” she continues, “my skin has never been so dewy and smooth.”

Sweeney may be one of Laneige’s most famous fans, but she’s far from the only fan — Laneige is one of the best-reviewed skincare and beauty brands on Amazon, with their best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask currently boasting a 4.6-star review (out of five) from almost 25,000 verified reviewers online.

