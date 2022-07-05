How Dr. Martens Can Help You Last Hours On Your Feet at Your Favorite Summer Music Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With the summer music festival season underway, now is the time to stock up on the latest clothing, gear and accessories. While most men may want the sturdiest cooler to keep beer cold or durable sunglasses to minimize the glare, it’s important not to forget the most essential item: footwear.

Feet are the starting and stopping point to any successful experience at a festival, especially ones with the most dedicated fans walking or standing for multiple hours over the course of multiple days. Depending on the event layout, the location, or even the weather, fans can walk several miles in a day in all sorts of conditions. (Don’t believe us? Count the steps on your fitness tracker after your next concert. The results may surprise you.) And, besides, who wants to end the weekend with sweaty shoes and worn feet?

Knowing fans want to have the best possible time, comfort, durability and an eye-catching design are key elements to keeping your feet happy. Luckily for consumers, Dr. Martens — maker of men’s, women’s and children’s and accessories — has a range of loafer styles that makes walking a breeze.

With a philosophy of continuous innovation, research and experimentation that combines performance and style, Dr. Martens aims to improve the quality of everyday experiences through the shoes people wear. The brand, in particular, is known for their patented inorganic rubber soles, which increases comfort while maintaining long-lasting durability.

Dr. Martens unique approach to traditional footwear — by making their designs “famously tough” — has even extended to festival fashion, particularly their leather platform shoes and loafers. Not only is everything super sturdy, durable, and ready to stand up to any occasion, the brand’s shoes are the definition of Seventies-styled “mod-like smartness”. Everything is comfortable, practical and stylish, meaning that people will be turning their heads for all the right reasons and asking where you got your shoes (or bag).

Founded nearly 77 years ago after a unique air-cushioned sole was created for a soldier suffering form a broken foot, Dr. Martens is built on a few simple ideas: passion, well-being, durability, and superior footwear design. Over the years, several music scenes have adopted the boot, from early goth, to glam rock and punk in the Seventies, to nu-metal and grunge in the Nineties. These shoes have always been ingrained in the music festival scene, not only as symbols of self-expression, but as footwear that can actually stand up to all the mud, dirt, and long hours kicking around on your feet.



The Adrian Tassle Loafers are the latest example of those ideas. Designed for versatile everyday use, this shoe is a standout among Dr. Martens Summer collection, which is for anyone strives for vintage style that’ll stand up to the elements. Building on the principles of toughness, the Adrian Tassle Loafers have a Goodyear-welted upper and sole, heat-sealed at 1292°F and reinforced with a signature welt stitch. This method also means more comfortability for longer. The smooth leather also isn’t just classy, but can be easily polished to shine or deal with scuffs.



To put it simply, this shoe not only feels great, it looks great and is exactly what you need to make your next festival experience a breeze. Check out this design, and more concert-ready loafers at DrMartens.com.