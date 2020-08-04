13 Age-Appropriate Face Masks You Won’t Feel Self-Conscious About Wearing

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re going to be wearing face masks for the foreseeable future, you might as well pick a couple that actually look half-decent when you step outside the door. And while hundreds of companies are now pushing printed, colorful face masks that range from basic to bizarre, it’s best to choose a mask like you’d choose a scarf or baseball cap. Pick something with a neutral pattern or color that you can throw over your face without feeling self-conscious or looking like you’re back in high school.

As an accessory designed to help prevent the spread of germs, the best face coverings should first and foremost fit the shape of your face (just like a hat should fit the shape of your head to protect you from the sun). Per the latest CDC guidelines, the best face masks should fit snugly over your mouth and nose, and tuck under your chin. Straps should hang securely around your ears without tugging. From there, skip the graffiti prints and blinged-out contraptions for these masks below, inspired by classic bandanas, camp blankets and even a favorite T-shirt. They’re just as soft and easy to care for too — most of the picks on our list are machine-washable and reusable.

Keep in mind these cloth face coverings are not intended for medical use, and should not be considered PPE (personal protective equipment) for use by healthcare workers.

With mask-wearing orders in place around the country, it’s time to pick up a pack of stylish, comfortable face masks you’ll actually want to wear. Here are a few of our favorites to get you started.

1. Splendid Face Coverings

This three-pack of face coverings comes from LA-based Splendid, and is inspired by classic T-shirts. The masks are made from a buttery soft supima cotton and modal blend and can be machine-washed cold. The straps tie easily around your ear and won’t pull or tug.

East Dane

2. Gemelli Face Covering

A lightweight, gingham-style cotton makes this mask both stylish and breathable. This one comes with a malleable wire bar to clip around your noise, plus a removable PM2.5 filter. You also get two bonus PM2.5 replacement filters with your purchase.

East Dane

3. Brave New Look “Artist Hall of Fame” Mask

To most people, this protective face covering will just look like a printed mask, but because you’re so cultured, you’ll know this is inspired by Mondrian’s iconic painting, “Composition with Red Blue and Yellow.” Brave New Look offers masks for adults and children. Each mask comes with a PM2.5 filter that works to trap and filter out dangerous particles and liquid droplets in the air. The masks are all machine-washable; we recommend changing out the filters after one week of use (you can buy the PM2.5 filters in bulk here).

Brave New Look

4. LAmade Washable 2-Layer Reversible Mask

Taylor Swift recently made the cardigan a thing again, and this US-made mask is like a cozy cardigan for your face — only made with an airy cotton blend that won’t feel hot or suffocating. The reversible mask features a classic knit design on one side and a solid color on the other. This mask is machine washable and will only soften over time.

Zappos

5. O’Neill Fashion Face Mask

Surf brand, O’Neill just came out with a line of face masks inspired by its classic board short designs. This one’s made from a soft microfiber fabric, with stretchy elastic straps around the ear. They’re as comfortable as a pair of shorts, and you can easily toss them in the washing machine and dryer too.

Zappos

6. FOCO Gameday Gaiters

FOCO just launched a new line of “Gameday Gaiter Scarves” and face covers that will be worn by a majority of Major League Baseball players throughout the season (some players already sported these gaiters on opening day). FOCO has hundreds of athletes, teams and logos represented, and not just for baseball either — choose from college sports, NASCAR, basketball, football and more. See their full selection of gaiters and face masks here.

FOCO

7. Levi’s Re-Usable Reversible Face Mask

This set gets you three masks from Levi’s in the classic All-American bandana print. The masks are reversible too if you prefer a solid color. Each mask is machine-washable, and comes with the iconic Levi’s red tab flag on the inside. Choose from two sizes: small or large.

Amazon

8. Brixton Antimicrobial Face Mask

If you want a subtle upgrade from a basic black mask, we like this one from Brixton. The popular skate brand adds a little tweed-like texture to this protective mask, which is made from cotton/polyester/hemp blend. Brixton says the material is finished with an antimicrobial coating, and a four-way stretch for ease of movement.

If you want something a little more out there, Brixton makes a few more adventurous designs as well (ahem, leopard print) which have the same antimicrobial properties.

Zappos

9. SMRTFT Sports Masks

These SMRTFIT Sports Masks are some of the most comfortable masks we’ve tested, made from a comfortable and flexible fabric that makes them our go-to choice for a workout or jog outdoors.

The masks slide over your neck like a scarf, and you then pull the fabric above your nose to wear as a mask. SMRTFT says its MICROKNIT filter fabric blocks 99% of ultra fine dust particles (particles that are 40 times smaller than a human hair). We’ve thrown our SMRTFT mask in the wash countless times and it’s still retained its shape and protective properties.

Amazon

10. Lost + Wander Face Coverings

For a subtle print that won’t look obnoxious, we like these super lightweight masks from Cali-based accessories brand, Lost + Wander. The unisex masks are made from a cotton/linen blend, which makes sense, since the designs call to mind a breezy summer linen shirt or blanket. The masks sit gently against your face and the material won’t irritate your skin. Note: these are hand-wash only.

East Dane

11.Champion Lay Flat Wicking Masks

For a stylish take on camo print, we like this wicking mask from Athletic brand, Champion. It’s made from a lightweight, moisture-wicking polyester and spandex mix, and is machine-washable. The material keeps you cool, while the spandex lets you move and run freely without worrying about the mask falling off. As the name suggests, this mask sits more “flat” against the face, rather than bulging out, making for a more natural, comfortable fit.

Champion

12. Mack Weldon Silver Mask

Another subtle camo print, this one is from Mack Weldon, known for their super soft T-shirts, sweats and underwear. Mack Weldon says the masks use a blend of silky Supima cotton and real, antimicrobial silver. The masks are water-resistant too, making them great if you need to run errands in the rain, or if you work up a sweat during your workout.

Mack Weldon

13. FAYBOX Wicking Bandana Scarf and Face Mask

Prefer the bandana look as a neck gaiter or face scarf? This pack gets you six face bandana-print coverings in six different colors. The moisture-wicking material makes this great for a hike or run, while the versatile design lets you wear this as a headband, scarf, balaclava and more.