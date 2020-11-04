RS Recommends: For No Reason Whatsoever, a $24 Desktop Punching Bag

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you need to let out some frustration or relieve some anxiety from the week, we spotted this desktop punching bag on sale for $24 on Amazon. The stress-busting toy is exactly what you think it is — a miniature version of a classic training gym punching bag.

The volleyball-sized punching bag attaches to a durable spring and budge-proof base that suctions to any surface (I.e. a table or wall). We like it on our desk, as a stress relief toy, and as a way to throw our weight around — literally — when it doesn’t seem to be working — figuratively — around the office.

Amazon

The punching ball is wrapped in vegan leather and comes with an air pump for easy inflation. The heavy-duty ball can really take a beating, while the flexible spring bounces back without tipping the whole set over.

Unlike full-sized punching bags, which require a ton of floor space (and ceiling height), this desktop punching bag takes up about the same amount of space as a smart speaker or potted plant. Get one for yourself to release some pent-up stress; pick up an extra one for your boss or colleague if you’ve given them a reason to stress too.

Whether you’re lamenting election night results, need to let out some anger, or just find yourself fidgeting and needing a distraction, this tabletop punching bag could be key to helping you make it to the end of this wild and unrelenting year.

Not that you’d need any more reason to purchase this punching bag, but it currently has a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 600 happy customers online. As with all Amazon deals, pricing on this one could go back up at any time, so we suggest adding to cart now. See the deal here.