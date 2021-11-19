Oasis Giving Fans Free Month of Paramount+ to Get Them to Watch Their New Doc

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Oasis and Paramount+ have teamed up on a special offer to mark the release of Oasis Knebworth 1996, a live album, concert film, and documentary focused on the band’s legendary two-night show at the peak of their popularity.

The documentary can be streamed on Paramount+ as of November 19, and as part of the film’s promotion, new subscribers can get a free, 30-day trial to Paramount+ by using the promo code OASIS at checkout. Paramount+ usually only offers a week-long trial, so this offer is particularly generous. This promotion is running until November 30 and you can use your free trial to stream everything on Paramount+ — not just the Oasis doc.

Buy: 30-Day Free Trial at Paramount+

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is the definitive story about the biggest dates on the band’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory tour. At the time, it was the biggest show in England’s history, boasting a crowd of 250,000 people. That’s just 10% of the over two-and-a-half million fans who applied for tickets.

Amazon

Buy: What's The Story Morning Glory? at $39.25

While it won’t live up to the excitement of actually being there, Oasis Knebworth 1996 can give you a taste of the action thanks to an HD transfer of the original footage (most of it never released before) and a 5.1 surround sound mix.

Once you’re done getting your fill of Britpop anthems (at least for the time being), you can use the rest of your Paramount+ subscription to watch thousands of TV show episodes and movies that are available exclusively on the service.

Related: Is Paramount+ Worth It? What to Know About the Streaming Service

This includes original shows like Seal Team, Mayor of Kingstown, Queen Pins, and Evil alongside classics like Survivor, NCIS, Blue Bloods, and Hawaii Five-O. Paramount+ subscribers can also watch shows from the CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and Smithsonian Channel libraries.

Finally, a Paramount+ subscription includes access to NFL, SEC, Serie A, March Madness, Champion’s League, and Europa League games, making it a great value for sports fans. The Paramount+ library continues to grow, so your subscription will only get better over time.

If you’ve been on the fence about subscribing to Paramount+, or have been waiting for months to watch Oasis Knebworth 1996, this is your best chance yet.

Use promo code OASIS at ParamountPlus.com to get a free 30-day subscription to the streaming service. This is the best Paramount+ deal we’re seeing online right now. Note: this is a limited-time offer timed to the release of the new Oasis doc — the promotion and discount code ends November 30.