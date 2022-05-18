RS Recommends: The Most Rad Merch For ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re so close to the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things, and Netflix’s pop culture phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down. Since its release last month, the trailer for season three has already been viewed more than 20 million times, while the upcoming season has inspired everything from plant-based Chik’n nuggets, to clothing and accessories collections at Hot Topic and Target.

The show has also become a hit in the collectibles arena, with Stranger Things merchandise attracting a ton of eyeballs and fetching big money on sites like eBay, with thousands of people trying to cash in on the craze.

Whether you’re a collector or just a casual viewer, we’ve rounded up eight pieces of limited-edition merch that showcase Stranger Things in all its weird, wacky and wonderful glory. Here’s what to get.

1. Stranger Things Eggo Card Game

Escape from the Upside Down and be the first to get rid of all your Eggo cards in this officially-licensed card game from Hasbro. The set includes seven character cards, and 106 Eggo cards, that can be used to block your opponents, reverse the order of play, and summon the Demogorgon, to name just a few moves.

If you’re nostalgic for the first season of the show, this is the right game for you — and it accommodates two to six players, enough for an entire crew.

2. Stranger Things Funko POP! Vinyl Figures

Great to display on your desk or bookshelf, these Stranger Things POP! figurines from Funko feature the popular characters in their new outfits (and poses) from the upcoming Season 4 Volume 1 of the show. The vinyl figures measure four inches tall and each come with a plastic, protective case. Fans can bring home Eleven, Lucas, Robin, Steve, Dustin, and other members of the Stranger Things gang.

The officially-licensed figures are likely to sell out, so pick up this epic assortment, is available for pre-order now on Walmart.com.

3. Quiksilver x Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 4 takes place in the 1980s, and Quiksilver is serving as a wardrobe partner as the iconic surf brand was at its peak in the fashion scene throughout the 1980s. The Quiksilver x Stranger Things apparel collections will include a mixture of exclusive, era-specific pieces seen on the show, upscale men’s and women’s apparel, and surf-inspired Eighties-infused items.

The five unique capsule collections will include, The 1986 Capsule, The Cast Wardrobe Collection, Surfer Boy Pizza Collection, Lenora Hills Surf Club Collection, and Hellfire Surf Club Collection, which will release over the month of May (the first releasing May 20). Some of the designs were actually pulled straight from or inspired by Quiksilver’s archive from the 1980s, so check out every drop for something new.

4. “Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down”

An Amazon #1 best-seller, “Worlds Turned Upside Down” is the official behind-the-scenes companion guide to the show, with original commentary and a foreword from show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, behind-the-scenes photos from the set, and original sketches and concept art from the show’s costume and set designers.

The book also includes interviews with the stars of the show, and a rare glimpse into the casting calls that went out for their roles. Fans will also get to read the early episodes’ original drafts, and get answers to pressing questions about Hawkins, the Upside Down and the characters’ unique ticks and talents (I.e. finally crack the Morse code disk Eleven uses and learn how to decipher secret messages in the show).

Note: this book has been designed to mimic a used book (like the ones seen in the series). The marks, scuffs, and tears on the cover and pages are intentional.

5. Govee Stranger Things TV Backlight with Camera

Arguably the most radical way to watch the latest season of Stranger Things, with Govee’s TV backlights, your binge-watching sessions will never be the same.

This special version of Govee’s backlight enhances your viewing experience with splashes of vibrant colors that dance around your TV, and actually mimic what’s on-screen color-wise. It syncs up the colors thanks to a 1080p HD camera, and includes 12 modes for different kinds of scenes, and a dedicated Music Mode. You can also use hands-free voice controls or the app to change up the colors.

The kit comes with strip lights, a control box, camera, and power adapter. You can pre-order it now on Walmart.com

6. “Stronger Girls” T-Shirt

A feminist take on the now-iconic Stranger Things logo, this unisex tee has been a hit with Netflix viewers and fashion fans alike. With a DIY-inspired take spotted on the streets of London Fashion Week (see main image at top), the shirt proves that slogan tees are still in style — as long as the messages are meaningful. The shirt comes in four colors and a classic fit. It’s available in sizes XS to 3XL.

7. Limited-Edition Stranger Things Demogorgon Hunting Flashlight

Of all the tie-ins to Stranger Things one we’d never thought we’d see was with Energizer flashlights — but believe us, it makes sense. Energizer brought back their classic Eighties design for this retro silver flashlight, which prominently features the official Hawkins National Laboratory Logo. Not only is it equipped with laser-etched detailing, a yellow push button switch, a and water-resistant body, there’s also morse code written on the metal.

The hidden compartment of this D-cell flashlight also holds a secret message. Even without cracking the code, this powers up in the dark for up to 80 hours, and is ideal for hunting the Demogorgon at night.

8. Stranger Things Season 4 Soundtrack

This compilation album features tracks from the Stranger Things Season 4 score, including the show’s main title theme, composed and performed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, and the new songs “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” from the Season 4 trailer. The high-quality audio discs play on any conventional CD player, or can be displayed on your bookshelf or wall.

The starry night sky-style CDs feature the poster design from Season 4 with the main gang, and new characters, too. You can also stream the soundtrack for free when it releases on May 27 with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, which gets you instant access to playlists and songs with no ads. Get more details here.

