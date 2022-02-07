Kanye Bashes Kardashian Cousin for Asking Him About Yeezys in the Middle of Fallout With Kim

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The and clothing resale site StockX inadvertently found itself trending this weekend after Kanye West posted an exchange he had with someone who the rapper claimed was Kim Kardashian’s cousin, asking Kanye about shoes.

West, who has been locked in a very public battle with the reality star over their daughter’s posts on TikTok, shared a series of iPhone screengrabs Sunday purporting to show one of Kardashian’s cousins siding with him on the TikTok issue before turning the tables and asking for recommendations about Yeezy sneakers. “Is it safe to buy Yeezys on stock x (sp)?” the cousin asked. “Andrew wants beluga’s (sp).”

One of the most popular styles in Kanye’s Yeezy sneaker line, the Yeezy Boost 350 Beluga sneakers were re-released in December with an all-new “reflective colorway,” although, like most Yeezy shoes, they quickly sold out online. One of the only places to find the Beluga sneakers available is on StockX, which is known as one of the best places to buy hard-to-find sneakers online.

In the text exchange, West responds, “Don’t ask me about Yeezys right now,” later captioning the post by writing, “This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about Tik Tok then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterwards.”

While West has since deleted the post, social media quickly lit up, with both “StockX” and “Yeezy” trending on Twitter, alongside users posting screenshots of the exchange and calling out Kardashian’s cousin for feigning sympathy for West, only to turn around and ask for shoes. The digital creator and comedian Benito Skinner, meantime, started the #BelugaChallenge on Instagram, posting videos of people reciting the text exchange between West and Kardashian’s cousin.

So is it safe to buy Yeezys on StockX? The short answer is yes. While the official place to buy Yeezys online is through adidas.com or YeezySuppy.com, both sites only carry current releases and inventory. What that means: Older styles or sold-out styles like the Yeezy Beluga sneakers won’t be available to buy through Adidas or Yeezy anytime soon. That’s where a site like StockX comes in.

Launched in 2015, the reseller site now carries inventory from most major footwear brands, including in-demand names like Air Jordan, Off-White and, yes, Yeezys, too. The site brings in inventory from people looking to sell or flip their shoes online, and StockX says each pair of shoes goes through a “multi-step verification process with our team of expert authenticators” to ensure that it is a genuine product and not a knock-off.

Shoes are also inspected for their condition and sizing and then priced in StockX’s “real-time marketplace,” which sort of works like the stock market, with prices going up or down depending on how long the shoes have been on sale, the demand for the shoes and whether the shoes will be re-released or put on sale again.

As of this writing, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Beluga sneakers are still available on StockX, with current pricing at $263. No word on whether Kardashian’s cousin scored herself a pair online or if she’s still waiting for West to toss some free shoes her way.