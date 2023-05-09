Steve Lacy’s New Signature Fender Stratocaster Has Guitar Players Ex-Static

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Steve Lacy is getting his very own guitar, and it’s a riff on none other than the most popular axe ever: the Fender Stratocaster.

Lacy’s “People Pleaser” Stratocaster, as it’s called, builds on the iconic guitar with a host of special features — all paying homage to Lacy’s one-of-a-kind sound. Chief among these features is a built-in fuzz circuit; use it via an onboard S-1 switch to channel Lacy’s signature distorted R&B sound.

Of course, the guitar also has a unique look to honor the world’s most stylish musician, including a “Chaos Burst” finish (envisioned by Lacy himself), a checkered back plate, a custom neck plate with Lacy’s artwork, and a “double dice” inlay at the 12th fret.

The Steve Lacy Fender “People Pleaser” Stratocaster is available to purchase now at Fender.com, priced at $1,399.99. If that’s too steep, you can also pick up a Player Stratocaster in the same colorway as Lacy’s for $880 here.

“This guitar means so much to me. It’s a full-circle moment,” says Lacy, in a statement. “My first guitar was a Squier Strat. It was the box set that came with an amp, case, quarter inch — the whole 9. Now I have my very own Fender Stratocaster guitar.”

"The People Pleaser Strat, in a nutshell, is my dream guitar as a kid when I first started playing and my dream guitar as the guitarist I am today," he says. "An ode to the old classic design that Fender is known for with all the new specs that make a guitar feel like home. I hope everyone gets to experience the feeling of this guitar. I'm excited to see what people make with it."

Check out the promo video for Lacy’s Stratocaster below, showing the “Bad Habit” musician using the new axe in traffic, and head here for a demo of the guitar from Jairus “JMO” Mozee.

Lacy has been teasing the “People Pleaser” for a while now, first breaking it out way back in November of 2022 when he performed on Saturday Night Live. It made a second appearance at the Grammys, and he’s also been using it on stage throughout his latest tour (grab tickets to one of Lacy’s upcoming shows here).

If you’ve been loving Lacy’s sound, the new “People Pleaser” is a great way to sample it. Plus, like most Artist Model guitars, it’s also just a great collectible for any Lacy fan. Pick it up at Fender.com here.

