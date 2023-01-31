A ‘Bit of Light Can Go a Long Way:’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Feeling Introspective In Gap Campaign Filmed Before His Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shortly before his death in December, Stephen “tWitch” Boss was hamming it up for the cameras as part of a new campaign for Gap. Now, the finished product has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into one of Boss’ final days doing what he loved: dancing.

The new campaign celebrates the Gap x The Brooklyn Circus collection, a limited-edition capsule that re-imagines The Brooklyn Circus’ retro, preppy takes on Black culture with Gap’s beloved basics and All-American fits. The gender-neutral collection is available now on Gap.com.

Boss was photographed wearing the Gap x Brooklyn Circus Varsity Jacket, and some classic Gap chinos. In an accompanying video, the actor, dancer and former Ellen Degeneres Show DJ can be seen showing off some fancy footwork while tap-dancing his way through the new collection.

The teaser video only shows a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Boss, but Gap says he did impart some profound words on set. “We were fortunate to have Stephen on set with us,” reads a statement from Gap, “where he told us, ‘We have to take these little moments of light and these little moments of joy and stretch them out as much as possible.'”

A quote attributed to Boss on Gap’s website, meantime, reads, “If I can put light and joy on people’s timelines, even if you’re watching a 15-second clip and you just enjoy that dance, that little bit of light can go a long way.”

Boss joins a host of other artists in the campaign, including actress Indya Moore, singer Joy Oladoku and model Bethann Hardison.

"Gap has always been in my history, which is where I find inspiration for our designs," says The Brooklyn Circus Founder and Creative Director, Ouigi Theodore, in a press release. "We took our graphic elements and brought that explosion of energy and culture to iconic Gap styles. I'm proud of what we've put together and honored to launch a campaign with Gap that highlights various communities."

Theodore was a personal friend of Boss’ and says he sought out approval from the late DJ’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, before proceeding with the campaign. After seeing the photographs — and hearing about the campaign themes of joy and community — she agreed to their release.

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them,” says Holker Boss. “We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

In honor of Boss, Gap is supporting The 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health. Vibrant administers the 988 Lifeline, which provides free and confidential support and counseling to people in crisis.

As for the collection, you can now shop the Gap x The Brooklyn Circus limited-edition capsule online at Gap.com. Pricing ranges from $9.95 for pins to $29.95 for T-shirts. Hoodies start at $98 and the jacket seen on Boss is the most expensive item, retailing for $148.