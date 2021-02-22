 Society6 Teams Up With Star Wars For New Art and Home Goods Collection - Rolling Stone
The Force Is Strong With This New Star Wars Art and Decor Collaboration With Society6

You don’t have to be Force sensitive to add some stylish Star Wars gear to your home with this new art and design collection from Society6

By

Sage Anderson's Most Recent Stories

Star Wars Society6 Collection

Nicole LaMotte

From a galaxy far far away and into your own home, Society6 has teamed up with Disney to create a Star Wars design collection for home goods.

The officially-licensed collaboration features a “fleet” of Star Wars artwork created by independent artists (such as Maggie Stephenson, Josh Ln, and Matthew Taylor Wilson) from the Society6 community. Beloved characters from the Skywalker Saga come to life with several all-new prints featuring Storm Troopers, droids, and members of the Dark Side alike.

Star Wars Society6 Collection

Nicole LaMotte

Shop Star Wars x Society6 Home Goods Collection here

The Force is strong with these designs, from a minimalist print of R2-D2 titled “Keep Calm and Droid On“, to more cheeky additions like the cartoon-y “Dark Side” diagram print. This collection has something for fans of any trilogy, with homages to the original series (such as images of Boba Fett and C-3PO), the prequel series (the Battle Droids), and a particularly intricate botanical piece, “The Floral Awakens“, with references to The Force Awakens. You can have these designs printed on home goods like tapestries, coffee mugs, acrylic boxes, side tables, bar stools, and more, or collect them as wall decor and framed art prints.

Disney and Star Wars had previously collaborated with Society6 last year when they launched a line inspired by the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. If you’re wondering why the adorable baby Grogu was omitted from this collection, you can check out the previous one here.

Society6 says new designs will be added in the future, so keep your eyes peeled for more intergalactic artworks. Deck out your space before you re-watch the films (in whatever viewing order you choose), streaming now on Disney+.

