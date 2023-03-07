May the Soles Be With You: Native Shoes Launches Star Wars Collection For Jedis and Siths Alike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Mandalorian is back with Season 3 and what better way to celebrate being a part of the Star Wars fandom than with some new gear? Native Shoes has launched a special capsule collection wth Star Wars, offering up six adult styles and nine kid styles, with options for both the light and dark side of the ‘force.’

Buy Native Shoes x Star Wars Collection $58+

Each style is currently available in the brand’s popular Jefferson shoe, which is made with Sugarlite — Native Shoes proprietary material made with a blend of traditional EVA (a rubber-like elastic material) and sugarcane-derived resin. There are multiple prints to choose from, including a fun blue and white R2D2 inspired print and a Darth Vader inspired shoe for the Galactic Empire supporters.

I personally love the Return of the Jedi-themed print, designed to celebrate the 40th-anniversary of the classic movie. The print is supposedly inspired by old ticket stubs and vintage artwork, giving these shoes a nostalgic feeling. These shoes are also washable and super lightweight, making them comfortable for long-term wear.

Buy Jefferson Star Wars™ Print $65

If you’re looking for a more solid-toned design, choose the X-Wing Pilot themed shoe, which features the rebel symbol at the heel. This footwear is also odor-resistant, and hand-washable, making it easy to care for over time.

Buy Jefferson Star Wars™ Print $65

There are multiple styles and prints to choose from, and you’ll even get free shippong on your order if you shop right now. Explore the Native Sheos x Star Wars collection, and rep your favorite faction in style.