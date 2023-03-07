May the Soles Be With You: Native Shoes Launches Star Wars Collection For Jedis and Siths Alike
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
The Mandalorian is back with Season 3 and what better way to celebrate being a part of the Star Wars fandom than with some new gear? Native Shoes has launched a special capsule collection wth Star Wars, offering up six adult styles and nine kid styles, with options for both the light and dark side of the ‘force.’
Buy Native Shoes x Star Wars Collection $58+
Each style is currently available in the brand’s popular Jefferson shoe, which is made with Sugarlite — Native Shoes proprietary material made with a blend of traditional EVA (a rubber-like elastic material) and sugarcane-derived resin. There are multiple prints to choose from, including a fun blue and white R2D2 inspired print and a Darth Vader inspired shoe for the Galactic Empire supporters.
Trending
Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Footage Dump Delivers the Sloppy Propaganda Kevin McCarthy Wanted
Gang Members Hold Positions at ‘Highest Levels’ of LA Sheriff’s Department, Investigation Reveals
Selena Gomez Returns to Social Media, Says Her Heart Has Been 'Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber Drama
Texas Republican Introduces Bill Calling for Vote on Secession
I personally love the Return of the Jedi-themed print, designed to celebrate the 40th-anniversary of the classic movie. The print is supposedly inspired by old ticket stubs and vintage artwork, giving these shoes a nostalgic feeling. These shoes are also washable and super lightweight, making them comfortable for long-term wear.
Buy Jefferson Star Wars™ Print $65
If you’re looking for a more solid-toned design, choose the X-Wing Pilot themed shoe, which features the rebel symbol at the heel. This footwear is also odor-resistant, and hand-washable, making it easy to care for over time.
Buy Jefferson Star Wars™ Print $65
There are multiple styles and prints to choose from, and you’ll even get free shippong on your order if you shop right now. Explore the Native Sheos x Star Wars collection, and rep your favorite faction in style.
More News
-
-
Coachella Airbnbs Are Going Fast but These Houses (and Suites) Are Still Available
- Coachella Crash Pad
- By
-
-
-
Fired Up: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens
- THESE DEALS ARE HOT
- By