‘Mandalorian’ Macarons Are an Actual Thing You Can Order Online

Baby Yoda eating a macaron sounds like the start of a bad joke, but the now-viral moment of the Child enjoying the sugary French confection from the latest episode of The Mandalorian has spawned an IRL batch that you can gobble up for yourself.

Williams Sonoma is selling a 12-pack of “Nevarro Nummies” Macarons on its website right now for $49.99. The giftable tray of treats is an officially-licensed partnership with Lucasfilm, the company behind the Star Wars franchise and The Mandalorian.

“Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies,” reads the product description on the Williams Sonoma site. The blue-colored, almond-based macarons feature a “rich and creamy” vanilla flavor and are shipped frozen or chilled.

Williams Sonoma also has a Star Wars-themed pack of macarons available for ordering online. The site says these macarons are handcrafted in “an artisanal California patisserie,” with custom-colored almond macarons filled with vanilla frosting and topped with iconic Star Wars characters and designs.

This boxed set gets you 10 macarons in total, with two of each design. Though there are different shapes and colors, all the macarons feature the same vanilla flavor.

The macarons are the latest Star Wars products to land at Williams Sonoma. The popular home and kitchen retailer has an entire selection of officially-licensed Star Wars items, from an R2-D2 Instant Pot, to a Darth Vader ice mold, and even a Millennium Falcon waffle maker that makes classic waffles shaped like the intergalactic battleship. See the full selection at Williams-Sonoma.com.