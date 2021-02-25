Herschel Supply Co. Embraces The Dark Side With New Star Wars Bag Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Herschel Supply Co. is inviting everyone to step over to the Dark Side with their new collaboration in partnership with Star Wars. The functional, yet futuristic set of backpacks and bags include styles inspired by classic villains from the original trilogy film, The Empire Strikes Back.

The newly-released Herschel Supply sets contain Star Wars-inspired details from three iconic characters: Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and the Stormtroopers. The Darth Vader-inspired bags have references to the Sith Lord’s armor and the Galactic Empire crest, while Boba Fett‘s have a unique camouflage print inspired by the bounty hunter’s body armor.

The Herschel pieces all have small details that’ll catch any fans’ eye, such as the screen-printed control panels on the Stormtroopers set, but they are subtle enough for everyday use and wear. The sets range from XL backpacks, duffle bags, and hip packs, to crossbody bags and mini backpacks.

As rugged as they are stylish, the utilitarian design on these feel as tough as a Mandalorian’s armor: functional elements include the magnet fastened straps and air mesh back padding on the “Darth Vader” Little America backpack, and padded air mesh shoulder straps and a 15” laptop sleeve on the “Stormtrooper” Miller backpack.

Prefer the Light Side of the Jedi? This is just the first of three installments unveiling this year, so be on the lookout for more.

Embrace your inner Sith Lord and check out this officially-licensed collaboration, currently available on Herschel.com.