May the Shade Be With You: DIFF Releases New ‘Star Wars’ Themed Sunglasses Collection

Come to the dark side—or at least, the shady side. The charitable handcrafted sunglasses company DIFF and Lucasfilm recently collaborated on new designs to add to their Star Wars Sunglasses Collection.

DIFF Eyewear’s new additions to their iconic Star Wars line come together for their 3.0 collection, introducing four new stunning character-inspired designs, each with unique details honoring fan favorites from films in the series like Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian (this is a very prequel and post-quel heavy collection, but fans of the OG series can still find pairs like “Luke Skywalker X-Wing” and “Darth Vader 2.0” on the site).

DIFF Eyewear

Buy Star Wars DIFF 3.0 Collection $115+

Fans and casual stylists alike can continue to showcase their love for these characters with a collection that pays homage to Star Wars with classy designs that don’t feel like slipping a Mandalorian helmet on your face. They also bring a new light to blue light glasses and sunglasses for everyone, since each individual style also includes anti-reflective polarized lenses with UV protection, allowing you to step out while protecting your eyes, whether you’re on desert planet or a shimmering metropolis.

Celebrating the success and love for the series, the Star Wars DIFF 3.0 collection specifically focused on fan favorite characters for this drop, including Fennec Shand, Obi-Wan, Queen Amidala and Ahsoka Tano. We love the small details, like the timeless style of Amidala’s elegant shades with a Naboo royal crest embossed in rose gold on the temples. The cat eye frame of Ahsoka’s shades are also a play on her elegant, angled lekku (head tails).

DIFF Eyewear

These durable and trendy glasses also feature anti-scratch coating, hydrophobic coating, besides just ultraviolet light protection. The choice is yours — join the blue light side or the dark sunglasses to fight off the worst enemy: prolonged exposure to UV wavelengths. But no matter which you choose, every pair of DIFF glasses sold helps to provide essential eye care through eye exams, glasses, medicine, and surgery to underserved communities. To date, they’ve donated over three million pairs of glasses worldwide.

The Star Wars DIFF 3.0 collection retails from $115-$124, and is available now on DiffEyewear.com. Pick out your favorite character’s look and feel a little bit of the Force in your everyday wardrobes.