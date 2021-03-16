Stance Kicks Off New Line of Grateful Dead Socks and Merch

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apparel and accessories company Stance has launched a new line of socks — and one reusable, reversible face mask — to celebrate one of the best live acts to ever do it, the Grateful Dead.

Fans of the Dead will find a fun variety of socks to choose from on Stance’s website. Each pair has its own iconic design, from dancing skeletons, to the Grateful Dead’s skull logo, and even a tie dye-inspired pair, dubbed the “sunshine socks.” Everything is officially-licensed by the band.

When it comes to Deadhead merch for the new collection, Stance didn’t stop at socks, however. If you’re double-masking or looking for a new reusable mask, the latest Stance and Grateful Dead line includes a face mask that can be reversed to show a tie-dye pattern on one side, or the small dancing bear logo on the other. You can cinch the ear loops for a tighter fit, and Stance says the mask, which is made with the brand’s soft “ButterBlend” material, is machine-washable.

When you purchase the mask, you’re also helping those on the frontlines, according to the company, which explains that it “will gift a pair of socks to medical frontline workers through our Stance for Scrubs Initiative” on its site.

The Stance x Grateful Dead socks, meantime, are a hell of a lot more fun than your other basics — and wildly comfortable too. The crew socks, which range in price from $16 to $25 per pair, all sit just below your calf, and they come in small, medium and large sizes with a variety of cushioning.

Whether you’re rocking them when you slide into your new Grateful Dead Sanuk shoes or looking for a fresh new pair of dress-sock alternatives, there’s a pair for every fan in this latest collection, which you can check out below.

1. Stance Grateful Dead Steal Your Boyd Socks

Stance reimagined its own Boyd socks for this classic red, white and blue “Steal Your Boyd” edition. You can pick them up in three different sizes, including small, medium and large.

2. Stance Grateful Dead Space Your Face Socks

These breathable socks include cushioning that makes it more comfortable to wear with like your favorite boots. They’re made with what the company calls Infiknit tech, meaning they should be able to withstand some serious wear. (Stance even makes it super easy to return damaged pairs with its Infiknit Guarantee.)

3. Stance Grateful Dead Sunshine Socks

These cushioned blue, red and yellow tie-dye socks feature a durable construction and are made with a mix of cotton, polyester, nylon and elastane, which is all to say you’ll keep your feet warm and comfortable, whether you’re working out or sitting back and streaming a show. The words “Steal Your Face” lines the front of the right sock.

4. Stance Grateful Dead Dancing Dead Socks

The perfect pairing with your new Grateful Dead dancing skeleton bobbleheads, these socks are lightly cushioned and are available in three sizes.

5. Stance Grateful Dead Good Ol’ Grateful Dead Socks

With their subtle tie-dye and some added cushioning, this set also features the words “Sunshine Daydream” on the back and the top of the left pair, with “Good Ol’ Grateful Dead” printed on the back.