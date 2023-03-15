fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
St. Patrick's Day Deals

Dublin Down: These St. Patrick’s Day-Themed Vibrators Will Hit Your Lucky Spot

Get lucky this St. Patricks' Day with Velvet Co.'s Thruster vibrators, now 40% off
velvet co
Velvet Co

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Irish you were mine — this is what you’ll be saying to Velvet Co’s Thruster vibrators when you find out they’re 40% off, for a limited time only. From now through 11:59 p.m. on March 18th. You can choose between three Velver Co vibrators, including the Velvet Thruster Teddy GS, Velvet Thruster Teddy XL and the Velvet Thruster Teddy TX in the mint green color tone. Just add the coupon ‘STPATRICK‘ to get as much as $73 off.

We’re partial to the Velvet Thruster Teddy GS, the brand’s G-Spot vibrator which is built with body-safe silicone, allowing you to use it in and out of the bed, even in the shower. It’s got six speeds, a bendable design and a suction cup base, in case you want to go hands-free. Plus, with the 40% discount, it’s down to just $109.20 (originally $182).

Trending

Buy Velvet Thruster Teddy GS $109.20

I you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can pick up the Velvet Thruster Teddy TX, which is discounted to $99.60 (originally $166). This one also offers six speeds, is built from medical grade silicone and has a four-hour battery life — and it only takes 20 minutes to get to full charge according to the brand.

Buy Velvet Thruster Teddy TX $99.60

Shop the Velvet Co St. Patrick’s Day sale now, and get a 40% discount on select thruster vibrators — the best way to Sham-rock and roll with or without a partner. Just make sure to shop soon, the offer expires on March 18th.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Dominates Oscars With Seven Wins, Including Best Picture (Full Winners List)

Oscars: Complete Winners List

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Planning on Leaking Bombshell Letters from This British Royal Family Member in His New Book

Awash in Rustic Charm, 1970s Seaside Cabin Surfs Onto the Market for First Time Ever

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad