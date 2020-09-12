Disinfectant Sprays Are In-Stock If You’re Willing to Give These Independent Brands a Chance

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been looking for Lysol or Clorox spray online, you’re probably out of luck. The big-name cleaning brands have been sold out online since March, as shoppers rushed to stock up on cleaning and sanitizing products for their home to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the CDC, use of these sanitizing sprays could help kill germs and bacteria, and prevent viruses from spreading. They especially recommend the use of disinfectant sprays on “high-touch” surfaces (faucets, light switches, keyboards, handles) and on things like electronics, and in your kitchen and bathroom.

But while Purell recently announced a restock of their hand sanitizers, items like disinfecting sprays are still hard to find. If you’re willing to consider some newer brands and shop outside of Amazon though, there are plenty of good disinfectant sprays in stock. We’ve found four options that deliver the same cleaning and disinfecting power as the big brands, in easy-to-use spray bottles and canisters that are available to ship right now.

Three out of our four picks meet the CDC-recommended guidelines of at least 70% alcohol in their formulas, while our fourth pick is a eco-friendly option made from a plant-based formula. Pick up a bottle or two while these disinfecting sprays are still available online, or purchase in bulk to make sure you’re well-stocked for the months ahead.

1. Sugle 75% Alcohol Disinfection Spray

This disinfectant spray is formulated with 75% alcohol, along with antibacterial ingredients that the company says helps to eliminate 99.9% of most common germs and allergens. The formula also helps to prevent mold and mildew from building up while getting rid of lingering odors too.

Canopus says the spray is safe for all surfaces, and can even be used on furniture. There’s no rinsing or rubbing required. For hard surfaces (say countertops, tables and bathroom fixtures), spray a generous amount directly on the area you want to clean. For softer surfaces (I.e. a couch or mattress), Canopus recommends misting the spray over the material.

This set gets you a 16.9 fl oz. bottle of disinfecting spray. The company says the product is FDA-registered. This product ships from California.

Canopus Group

2. PH5B Disinfectant Spray

GTX Corp. says its disinfectant spray kills 99.9% of harmful viruses and bacteria and this 7.7 fl oz. bottle contains 75% alcohol — more than exceeding the CDC’s minimum requirements. To use: spray directly on household surfaces and let the spray air dry. No rubbing required.

GTX Corp.

3. Scientizer Travel-Sized Disinfectant Spray

Prefer a travel-sized bottle? This deal gets you two bottles of 3.3 fl oz. sanitizing spray for just $11.99. Made in Los Angeles, this formula contains 70% alcohol with a cool cucumber scent that’s gentle on noses. Keep a bottle of this disinfectant spray in your purse or bag, to sanitize surfaces (say, when you’re at a restaurant or at the gym). It’s great to keep in your car too, to wipe down the steering wheel and seats.

GTX Corp.

4. Cleanwell Botanical Disinfectant Spray

This citrusy spray is made from a plant-based formula to be gentle on surfaces — and the environment. The formula is free from parabens and alcohol, and is biodegradable and non-toxic. Thought Cleanwell markets this as a bathroom cleaner, it’s effective for kitchen surfaces, door handles, desks and more. Unlike the other picks on our list though, this one will require some wiping, to make sure the cleaning solution is evenly distributed. This a 24 fl oz. bottle — the largest bottle on our list.