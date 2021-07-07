Running Label Satisfy Just Released a Limited-Edition Collaboration With Sonic Youth

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

French running brand Satisfy just released a new collection of activewear inspired by Sonic Youth.

Delivering cutting-edge fabrics and Sonic Youth logo work, the drop brings some much-needed throwback style to the activewear landscape. Pieces include moth-eaten muscle tees, mesh running shorts, tees and caps — all of which boast vintage silhouettes and old school palettes. Existing somewhere between high-performance gear and streetwear, the pieces are ready to log miles yet stylish enough to hit the grocery store.

The unisex collection, priced between $60 and $225, is available for purchase now at Satisfyrunning.com.

To promote the launch, Satisfy enlisted rock musician and producer Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Quicksand) to model the clothing on the streets of New York. “The drop imagery shows Walter running through spaces where NYC ghosts and flowers loom and bloom, bringing full circle the romantic past of NYC that Sonic Youth evokes into the modern moment,” says the brand, in a press release.

In addition to the Sonic Youth running gear, Satisfy released an archive of rare Sonic Youth artifacts with the help of Unified Goods. These include cassette tapes, vinyl and posters from the legendary alternative rock band. Most of the pieces are already sold out, but you can shop what’s left at Satisfyrunning.com.

Satisfy, for the unfamiliar, is a Paris-based activewear brand focused on the community and “high” of running. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur and designer Brice Partouche, the brand has quickly made a name for itself in both streetwear and running gear.

Sonic Youth, meanwhile, has been relatively quiet since dissolving in 2011 — save for a handful of live recording and outtake releases from their archives. Their most recent live album, Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008, was given its first wide release last June. Order the live album at Matador Records, or listen on any major streaming service.