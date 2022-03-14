RS Recommends: This Portable Pizza Oven Just Might Be the Best Way to Celebrate Pi Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve always dreamed of making fresh, restaurant-quality pizzas at home, it’s about to be a lot easier to fire up a slice on your patio. From Ooni to Roccbox, a number of brands have recently released some of the best pizza ovens that will make you never want to order out again. And now, Solo Stove, the company known for its innovative, smoke-free fire pits and camping stoves, has entered the market with its first portable pizza oven, dubbed the “Pi.”

Appropriate announced on Pi Day (March 14 or 3.14), the Pi pizza oven comes in different sets that cater to the type of pizza-making experience that’s right for your space. Whether you prefer to quickly make a wood-fired pie or use propane, Solo Stove offers both a wood or wood and gas version of the Pi oven. According to the company, you can make three to four pizzas in the oven or use it up to three hours if you’re burning wood. And because of its portable size, it’s ideal for personal pans or 12-inch pizzas.

To kick off the new oven launch, Solo Stove has discounted all of its Pi pizza oven bundles through March 25. The Pi oven, which retails for $624.99 for the wood-only version, is on sale for a limited time starting at $424.99. And on top of the launch-time sale, readers can use the promo code PIZZA25 at checkout to get an additional $25 off their oven (as long as you order on March 14).

If you’ve never used a pizza oven, you’ll appreciate that the brand also offers bundles that include a few key accessories to make your pizza. The Pi Starter Bundle ($509.99+) comes with a pizza stone, a touch-free infrared thermometer, and a custom-made stainless steel pizza peel that makes it easy to take your creation out of the oven without getting burned. And, of course, it also includes a pizza cutter for when it’s time to dig in. The Pi Essential Bundle ($574.99), meantime, gives you a durable oven cover that you’ll want if you decide to leave your oven outdoors when not in use.

You can pre-order the new pizza oven online now, and with an expected delivery date in the middle of May. All of the oven bundles are discounted at the time of publication, though you only have a couple more weeks before the ovens jump back up to their standard retail prices.