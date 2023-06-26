These Sheets Are So Soft, You’ll Won’t Want to Get Out of Bed In the Morning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re thinking about what kind of sheets you should buy for your bed, you of course want them to fit in with the decor of your room, and stand up to years of tossing and turning ahead. But most importantly, your bed sheets should be soft.

The average person will spend about 26 years of their life sleeping and about seven years trying to fall asleep, so shouldn’t you make sure that time is spent being comfortable? After all, your bed should be your oasis away from the stress of the outside world. Investing in the softest bed sheets for your bedroom is a good first step to making that happen.

What Are the Softest Bed Sheets?

Buying Guide: How We Chose the Softest Bed Sheets

Here are our picks for the softest bed sheets to buy online right now, taking into account not just fabric choice, but thread count and weave.

BEST OVERALL: Parachute Sateen Sheet Set

BEST BAMBOO SHEETS: Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets

BEST MICROFIBER SHEETS: Danjor Linens King Size Bed Sheets Set

BEST FLANNEL SHEETS: Laura Ashley Home Flannel Sheet Set

BEST HOTEL-STYLE SHEETS: Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

BEST SATEEN SHEETS: Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set

BEST OVERALL

Parachute

These 100 percent premium certified long-staple Egyptian cotton sheets are the cream of the crop when it comes to softness. They’re smooth to the touch and boast a lavish sheen that will give your bed an overall polished look. In other words, it’ll stand out while still complementing the rest of your room. Not only are these sheets extremely soft, but they feature a tighter knit, making them a perfect choice for the colder months.

Buy Parachute Sateen Sheet Set $144+

BEST BAMBOO SHEETS

Amazon

Available in a variety of colors and sizes ranging from twin to California king, these bamboo sheets are designed to feel soft, even after multiple washes. The brand also says the bamboo viscose should help you cool down when you’re too hot or keep you warm if your body temp is colder. Plus you’ll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases in this set. The fitted sheets also feature deep pockets so they’ll stay in place, saving you the hassle of making your bed each morning.

Buy Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets $87.84

BEST MICROFIBER SHEETS

Amazon

This six-piece bedding set is the definition of value for money. You can get this top-rated bedding set in a variety of bed sizes including queen and king, and you can choose between five muted colors. You’ll get four pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet in this bundle. The brand also claims that this bedding essential is soft to touch, breathable and fade-resistant. The entire set is also machine washable making it easy to clean. Related Stories

Buy Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set $33.04

BEST FLANNEL SHEETS

Amazon

If you’re looking for an option that’s more affordable but doesn’t sacrifice the level of softness, we’ve got you covered. These 100 percent cotton flannel sheets were made using an eight-level brushing finish, meaning it’s extremely soft and cozy to boot. Unlike other flannel sheets, these are resistant to pilling and promise to get even softer over time, so you can be lulled night after night into a restful sleep.

Buy Laura Ashley Home Flannel Sheet Set $34.04

BEST HOTEL-STYLE SHEETS

Amazon

If you’ve ever stayed at a nice hotel, you’ve definitely noticed the crisp, soft sheets on your bed. Now you can bring the luxurious and relaxing experience of a vacation away right to your bedroom with this sheet set. These sheets are made with silky-soft brushed microfiber that keeps you cool and comfortable all night long.

If for some reason you’re not satisfied at any point, Mellanni promises to accept returns without even having to send your sheets back. That said, with sheets this soft, we doubt that’ll be an issue.

Buy Mellanni Sheet Set $34.97

BEST SATEEN SHEETS

ettitude

Looking for a soft, yet sustainable, option? Look no further — these sheets are made from bamboo with a sateen weave, making them extremely durable, breathable and, most importantly, comfortable. In fact, they’re so soft you’d be forgiven for confusing them for silk. According to the company, they’re similar to cotton sheets, boasting a 1,000 thread count. If you’re someone with sensitive skin, you needn’t worry about these sheets causing any irritation, as they’re free from harmful chemicals and 100 percent hypoallergenic.

Buy Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set $169+

Buying Guide: How We Chose the Softest Bed Sheets

We looked at the following criteria when evaluating our list of the softest bed sheets:

Fabric: This is the most important factor in determining which sheets are the softest. Materials like silk, microfiber and flannel are popular options, while Egyptian cotton is largely considered the softest and most luxurious.

Thread Count: This measures the number of threads woven into one square inch of fabric. In other words, it will help determine the thickness and overall feel of your sheets. Experts recommend that the sweet spot for thread count ranges from 300-500, with 400 being the optimal number in terms of softness.

Weave: This term refers to the technique used to actually create your sheets, clothes and other textiles. When it comes to bed sheets, the most common weaves are sateen and percale. While sateen sheets are considered to be the softest, that typically comes with a larger price tag and a higher risk of pilling. Percale sheets may not have the silk finish associated with their sateen counterparts, but they are still extremely soft and have the added benefit of getting softer over time.