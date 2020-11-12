This Company Makes the Softest Sheets

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You’ll spend 2,555 hours in bed every year if you get the recommended seven hours of sleep per night, which means it’s definitely a good idea to get a comfortable pair of sheets.

The softest bed sheets we’ve tried are from Boll & Branch, a U.S.-based bedding and accessories brand founded by a husband and wife team back in 2014. Scott and Missy Tannen say their goal from the start was to make the most comfortable sheets possible, and in our opinion, they’ve succeeded.

The company starts by using 100% organic cotton that’s ethically-sourced, and verified by a third-party company to validate its quality. By starting with such a soft material, and ensuring it’s up to the highest standard, Boll & Branch can focus on maintaining that high level of comfort throughout the design process. This is the opposite problem you’d find with synthetic or non-organic cotton, which have to be treated with chemicals, or processed in a way that sacrifices comfort. Boll & Branch doesn’t try to fix what isn’t broken; they simply let the material speak for itself, and present it in the purest way possible.

Because most sheets aren’t made this way, Boll & Branch has a massive advantage. You’ll immediately notice the difference in softness the first time you lay down on them. We found the sheets to be incredibly cozy with a slight silkiness that makes them super gentle against the skin. The organic cotton is cool and smooth; no more sweaty nights with suffocating sheets.

Unlike other bed sheets, which pill and warp over time, our Boll & Branch bed sheets have held up to repeated washings without losing their shape or elasticity. The more you wash these sheets it seems, the softer they get.

Beyond ethical sourcing and maximizing comfort, Boll & Branch is also committed to minimizing its environmental footprint. The company says it’s saved more than 21,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions by shipping its sheets by boat rather than air. The company has also saved 500 million gallons of water because the organic cotton it sources requires 90% less water to grow. This attention to sourcing and the environment sets Boll & Branch apart from almost every other bedding company, and should make it a little easier for you to sleep at night.

Boll & Branch offer a wide variety of sheets and bedding, but the five sets below really highlight the company’s range. Switching to softer sheets can have a big impact on how comfortable you feel in bed, which may make it easier for you to fall and stay asleep.

1. Signature Hemmed Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch’s Signature Hemmed Sheet Set is the company’s all-time best seller, and it’s easy to understand why. They’re made of ultra-soft organic cotton that actually gets softer over time. The sheets have a thread count of 300, but Boll & Branch say it’s their material that makes them so comfortable and buttery soft to the touch.

These sheets are lightweight, and designed to keep a consistent temperature that’s comfortable for sleepers who run hot or cold. The sheet set’s breathable cotton won’t wrinkle, but you can iron the sheets in this set if you’d like them to look absolutely perfect. This sheet set is available in seven colors and eight sizes (from Twin to Split King), so you can find one that suits your bed and style.

The Signature Hemmed Sheet Set has a classic look, but they’ll feel a lot softer than the ones you’re using right now. Boll & Branch’s attention to detail definitely shines here.

2. Signature Eyelet Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch’s Signature Eyelet Sheet Set shares a lot in common with its hemmed sibling, but has its own distinctive style. The sheets are made out of ultra-comfortable 100% organic cotton that gets softer over time. It has a thread count of 300, and is designed for both cool and warm sleepers.

The key difference is its design. Each piece in the set features hand-embroidered eyelet stitching, which lends a touch of charm and whimsy to the otherwise classic bed sheets. Everything drapes fluidly, and the sheets retain the same buttery feel as other Boll & Branch offerings. What we like: the eyelet design is just subtle enough to add a little detail to your bedding without being overwhelming.

This set is available in four colors, and the same eight sizes as Boll & Branch’s Signature Hemmed Sheet Set, so it’ll fit in with any decor.

3. Signature Hemmed Duvet Set

Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch’s Hemmed Duvet set was designed to cover your comforter and pillows with ultra soft cotton without adding unwanted weight or heft.

The duvet has an envelope enclosure, complete with buttons, to ensure it stays perfectly in place. Boll & Branch says pieces in this set feel light and lavish, yet ultra soft and whisper quiet (I.e. no crunching of the sheets when you move around). All of these features are critical to improving your overall comfort in bed — nobody wants to feel constricted because their sheets make an unpleasant sound every time they move.

Boll & Branch’s Hemmed Duvet set is available in two sizes (Full/Queen and King/California King) and three colors.

4. Percale Hemmed Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

The Percale Hemmed Sheet Set is a must-have for anyone who overheats at night. The sheets have a cool and smooth feel, with a matte finish. Boll & Branch says these sheets are similar to the ones you’d find at a five-star hotel.

The sheets in this set are made out of the same materials as the other ones in this guide, but they have a percale weave. This style of sewing increases airflow, allowing heat from your body to escape. If you’ve never tried percale weave sheets before, you don’t have to worry about feeling cold, the sheets still provide ample insulation. They’re simply a better fit for sleepers who run hot.

Boll & Branch’s Percale Hemmed Sheet Set is available in five colors (plus one striped pattern) and eight sizes.

5. Patterned Flannel Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

If you sleep in a colder room, or like to be extra cozy in bed, Boll & Branch’s Patterned Flannel Sheet Set is the one you can get.

The sheets are made out of cotton flannel, and ethically manufactured in Portugal. While flannel is known for its impressive amount of heat retention, Boll & Branch says warm sleepers probably won’t overheat under these covers. The company describes its flannel sheet set as “velvety-soft,” with a cozy, weighty feel.

One of our favorite features of this sheet set is the classic-looking patterns Boll & Branch offers. You can get the set in plaid or checkered designs, including a holiday-appropriate Tartan, or pewter stripes. There are solid color options, if you’d prefer to stick with the basics. The sheets are available in all eight sizes, from Twin to a Split King.

If you want sheets that will keep you warm during the wintertime without weighing you down, Boll & Branch’s Patterned Flannel Sheet Set is a no-brainer.