Style and Swag: Step Up Your Shoe Game In Snoop Dogg’s Latest Collab with Sketchers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From his 1993 debut album Doggystyle, to his 2022 collab album with E-40, Too $hort, and Ice Cube, there are few artists whose music spans generations the way Snoop Dogg does. That’s why Sketchers turned to the icon for a range of footwear that parallels his legacy and iconography for their second capsule drop.

Snoop redefined hip-hop with his slow, easy-going tempos, slick verses, and West Coast influence. His latest collab follows the same vein, taking classics from the Sketchers wall and redefining their image and appeal with his distinct tastes. “The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor, and we created this collection for all walks of life,” he explains, “Snoopifying” each through his vision.

Viewed as a collectors’ capsule, the silhouettes and styles incorporate signature touches that stand out among other collabs. Across two pairs of Uno styles, Hyper Burst Sandals and the Doggy Airs, subtle details personify Snoop’s world in footwear. Cheetah print, which references his Bored Ape Yacht Club persona, Dr. Bombay, is placed across laces, eye stays, and soles, while his BAYC persona finds itself printed on the sides and tops of other slides. Prices range from $75 for the Hyper Sandal, to $100 for the Doggy Air and UNO styles.

“Step yo shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair,” Snoop tells his fans. “With Skechers, you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

JEFF NELSON

Buy Sketchers Hyper Sandal $75

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect as the collection’s release coincides with celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, where Snoop and a selection of other genre-defining talents (Run-DMC, Lil Wayne Remy Ma, and Lil Kim, to name a few) will be performing at Yankee Stadium.

Apart from Snoop’s performance, Sketchers found themselves already in talks with the artist even before his “incredible award-winning Skechers x Snoop Dogg Super Bowl commercial,” as Michael Greenberg, president of Sketchers, notes. “Snoop combined his eye for style and laid-back sensibility with the signature comfort of Skechers, resulting in an authentic collaboration and partnership,” Greenberg added.

Currently, the Snoop Dogg x Sketchers second collab is the only footwear collection to feature imagery of Dr. Bombay, making them a covetable collector’s item. Shop the collection at Sketchers.com.