Dead Set: Surf Brand Slowtide Launches New Grateful Dead Poncho and Blanket Collab

The surf apparel and accessories brand, Slowtide, has released the latest pieces in its ongoing Grateful Dead collaboration. The Digs Grateful Dead Changing Poncho is an ankle-length cotton pullover designed for easy changing at the beach, or casual lounging at home.

Available in a size small or large, the blanket-style ponchos are made from a heavyweight cotton terry material, that’s reminiscent of a bathrobe or towel. The material is both soft and absorbent, making this a great piece to wear to the beach (say, when you want to warm up after a dip in the ocean) or something easy to slide on over your swimsuit or wetsuit when you need to dry off and change.

A front snap pocket (a.k.a. a kangaroo pocket) keeps your hands warm, while a drawstring hood is double layered for additional warmth and comfort. Slowtide says the short sleeve design makes it easy to change in and out of.

While the company has been making these changing ponchos for a while now, this Grateful Dead version is brand new. The poncho features the Grateful Dead lightning bolt skull logo set against a black backdrop. A rep for Slowtide says the ponchos are “consistently sold out,” and this Grateful Dead edition is likely to move quickly as well.

In addition to the Grateful Dead poncho, Slowtide has also released the Fillmore Throw Blanket, with a Navajo-style take on the band’s iconic motifs. Made from a 100% Turkish cotton, the oversized blanket is great for the couch, as a bedspread, or for the beach, and is inspired by the band’s legendary shows at the Filmore Auditorium in San Francisco in 1969. The shows were later released on audio as the Filmore West 1969 album — widely believed to be one of the band’s first live recordings.

While Slowtide previously released a collection of Grateful Dead blankets, the rep says this new release is more lightweight, travel-friendly and designed for the “grab and go lifestyle.”

Both the poncho and throw blanket are made from sustainably sourced cotton from the Cotton LEADS program. The program offers manufacturers, brands, and retailers a “reliable cotton supply chain solution and confidence that their raw material is responsibly produced and identified.” All Slowtide products also meet the strict guidelines set by the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 for responsible manufacturing, and products free from harmful chemicals and substances.

This is an officially-licensed Grateful Dead collaboration, and quantities were made in limited edition, making both pieces collector-worthy. See all of Slowtide’s Grateful Dead apparel and accessories at Slowtide.co.