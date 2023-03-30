Grateful Dead Drummer Mickey Hart Teams Up With Slowtide for Trippy Towel Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ahead of Dead and Company’s final tour this summer, Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart is giving Deadheads a head start on the season, thanks to a new capsule collection with lifestyle and accessories brand Slowtide.

Launched today, the Slowtide x Mickey Hart collection features three limited-edition quick-drying beach towels, complete with vibrant artwork taken from Hart’s original acrylic paintings on canvas. The capsule line marks the first time Hart and the company have teamed up for a collaboration, though Slowtide has previously sold its bestselling Grateful Dead collection of blankets, beach towels, and apparel.

"Slowtide towels offer a state-of-the-art design that are both sand- and water-resistant," says Hart. "Paired with my images, these towels offer a unique take on what a beach towel of the future is."

For Hart’s new collection with Slowtide, those “beach towels of the future” include three special pieces with the artist’s artwork titled “Guard Dog,” “Sun Fish,” and “Middle of Nowhere.” Each towel is available to buy online now starting at $45.

Slowtide used recycled polyester made with a majority of recycled plastic bottles for the collection, and the company says the towels absorb up to four times their weight in water, and dry twice as fast as a standard beach towel.

“Stepping into the colorful mind and art of Mickey Hart for this collaboration has been such a blast,” says Wylie Von Tempsky, Slowtide’s co-founder. “His paintings have this lucid quality that blend beautifully with the serene environments and good times that we build our product for. Personally, I keep the Middle of Nowhere towel in my truck at all times and rock it daily with my afterwork surfs or swims at the waterfall.”

The new Slowtide x Mickey Hart capsule collection is available to shop now online at slowtide.co, though fans might want to act fast, as Slowtide’s previous Grateful Dead collabs have a history of selling out quickly.