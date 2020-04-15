Slingucation: Will Sling TV’s Latest Service Finally Free Us From Cable?

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There could be hundreds of channels on TV and yet we can never find anything we want to watch. It seems the options are endless these days when it comes to OTT content, but what if there were a way to customize your content so you’re guaranteed to find something to keep you entertained? Enter SLING TV.

The first step to understanding SLING TV is knowing when it’s time to cut the cord – literally. Cable TV offers a decent amount of channels, but it’s all tied to your TV — and a bulky cable box. We’re consuming content in different ways these days, including on our computers, tablets and phones, and only a live TV streaming service like SLING lets you do that.

Unlike Netflix or Amazon Prime, SLING gets you on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows plus live TV. If you want to watch live sports, award shows, or just follow the news to keep abreast of what’s going on in the world, SLING offers access to the most popular — and most important — channels to tune into right now.

A starter subscription to “SLING BLUE” gets you more than 50 channels right off the bat, including CNN and MSNBC (for news junkies), the NFL Network and Fox Sports (for live sports and to re-live greatest sporting events), and favorite channels like Bravo, E!, HGTV, TNT and USA. SLING also lets you put together a lineup you’ll actually want to watch, all while saving you almost a thousand dollars a year versus cable.

When you factor in things like savings and flexibility, we think cutting the cord just makes sense these days. For details on how to cut the cord, or to see if SLING is right for you, the site has put together a “Slingucation” page to help answer questions, find out what channels are available in your area, and to dispel common myths and misconceptions about live streaming. The SLING team can also help you curate watchlists and show you the surprising amount of ways to customize your streaming experience.

Another reason why SLING is better than regular cable: SLING lets you stream content from your TV, cell phone, tablet or computer. You can watch on up to three screens at a time. Just like your cable provider, SLING also offers free DVR, only stored on the cloud, rather than an annoying cable box. It’s an easy way to make sure you never miss the start of a big event or to collect all your favorite network TV shows to binge-watch at once.

Before you cut the cord or sign up for a new service, check out Sling.com/slingucation to see how you can get a better, more flexible and more personal streaming experience.