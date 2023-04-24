Kim Kardashian’s Skims Tap Viral Stars Like Ice Spice and Pinkpantheress For Latest Shapewear Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The mega-popular shapewear brand Skims is back, with the largest offering of new styles since their initial launch in 2019 — and this time all the viral stars are aligned, with a campaign featuring musicians Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE who have a collective 1.5+ billion streams on Spotify.

The assortment, available on Thursday, April 27 on Skims.com, features the all-new Everyday Sculpt Collection, a selection of lightweight, everyday-sculpting bralettes, thongs, bodysuits, and more that range from $28-88. “I’m excited to launch this next generation of Skims shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Creative Director of SKIMS in the press release. “Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community.”

Buy Skims Everyday Sculpt Collection $28+

American rapper Ice Spice and British vocalist and producer PinkPantheress have been taking over worldwide with their smash hit “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” which reached No. 1 on Billboards’ streaming chart and is currently No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following her breakthrough on TikTok, major music star Nessa Barrett is also currently on a worldwide tour with a legion of loyal fans, and British singer songwriter RAYE has won over followers around the globe with her single “Escapism“.

Ice Spice said she’s happy to be a part of the latest campaign as Skims “just gets it” and makes her feel “extra snatched”, as she said in a statement. Pinkpantheress said the styles “empower her to try clothes [she] wouldn’t have tried before” and make her feel “comfortable and secure”.

“Skims has changed the game when it comes to inclusivity and representation,” mentioned RAYE. “I’m honored to be a part of its community of confident women. This shapewear does exactly what it’s meant to!”. Even Barrett mentioned using Skims shapewear on tour, and said it gives her a boost of confidence when performing.

Besides the new Everyday Sculpt pieces, the Seamless Sculpt Collection has been updated with eleven new cuts, including evolutions to the TikTok viral Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit and other favorite styles. But be sure to snatch these pieces up when they drop on April 27, since this shapewear can reach a waitlist of over 1.5 million people. See the collection at Skims.com.