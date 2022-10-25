SuperHero Slick: Skechers Launches First-Ever Footwear Collab with Marvel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Marvel Universe has really take off lately, with the slew of new TV shows and games coming down the pipeline, and the imminent release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If you’re looking for a fun way to support your favorite franchise or are just an avid collectors of Marvel merch (like me), you’ll love this just released Skechers x Marvel collection, designed with essential workers in mind.

“At Skechers, we wanted to honor their [essential workers] dedication with a legendary Marvel shoe collaboration that offers these professionals our signature style, protection and comfort,” says Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers about the latest collection in a press release.

Each style is inspired by different Marvel characters — including the Avengers — and features soft memory sole insoles for all-day comfort. The shoes also feature steel toes, to keep them more durable and to protect your feet form any falling objects.

One of our favorite designs is this Spider-Man-inspired sneaker. It got cooling memory foam to keep your feet from overheating and a slip resistant build, allowing you to wear them even in bad weather. It’s also got a comic-book-style black and white color tone with web decals throughout. You can even see the official Marvel and Skecher logo on the front of the shoe.

If you’re looking for something better suited for cool weather, go with the Punisher-themed lace-up leather boot. It got a relaxed fit so it won’t scrunch up your toes and its electrical hazard tested for added durability. These boots are also waterproof, meaning you can wear them in all weather conditions, without worrying about rain or snow soaking through.

There’s more to choose from including more classic sneaker or boot styles. Check out the full Marvel x Skechers collection — just in time for Black Panther 2‘s release.