RS Recommends: This Spin Bike Desk Chair Lets You Get a Ride In While Working From Home

For a many, working from home for the past year—and possibly the near future—has meant a ton of hours spent at a desk, in a stiff chair, completely stationary (yawn). Even when the majority of us hadn’t yet converted our hallway closets and guest bedrooms into makeshift offices, experts were already warning about the health risks of prolonged sitting during work hours. But you don’t even have to get on your feet, or pull out the ol’ ergonomic medicine-ball-as-a-desk-chair move to stay active from home. Enter: Flexispot’s Sit2Go.

Flexispot offers standard workstation gear such as standing desks and adjustable desk converters. But they’ve also started leaning into small ways you can get even more active with a desk chair that streamlines fitness into your workday, so you won’t even have to think about it.

Forget about bulky exercise bikes—Flexispot’s Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair is the accessible, everyday piece of fitness equipment you never knew you needed. If you’re already someone that stands up and walks around just to get in their daily steps on your fitness watch, then this is even easier.

What is the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair?

One of the most innovative desk solutions (or even home fitness equipment, if we’re being honest) we’ve tested, the Flexispot Sit2Go is an alternative to your average desk chair, designed to let you pedal like a spin bike while you sit comfortably throughout the day. Whether you’re looking to work out the mid-day jitters, get a boost of energy, or even ease into being active, this fitness chair is tailored for a variety of goals.

Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair vs. DeskCycle

Unlike other under-desk pedaling exercisers like the DeskCycle, the Sit2Go isn’t just for working up a sweat—despite both being used as a way to get in basic movement while stationary. The Sit2Go actually functions as a comfortable, full-sized desk chair you’ll actually want to sit on throughout the day. The chair includes a fully supportive backrest with breathable mesh fabric and a thick, cushioned seat.

Many desk bike pedaling exercisers boast that they’re “convenient cardio solutions,” but oftentimes don’t deliver on resistance or the full range of leg motion when the pedaler is low to the ground. The Sit2Go delivers results that you’ll actually feel, although we wouldn’t go as far as to call it a full workout. But you’ll get all the benefits of a professional exercise bike with adjustable resistance levels that let you choose how much you want to challenge yourself.

Like DeskCycle and the other desk bikes with LCD screens, the Sit2Go can track all the key performance metrics while you ride, like time, distance, calories, resistance and customizable cardio settings. Everything was fairly easy to read on the screen, although you might have to experiment with pressing buttons to figure out which metric you’re currently on.

Does the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair Work?

The main difference between the Sit2Go and, say, a spin bike made for exercise, is that it’s meant to be an easier way to hit your health and fitness goals throughout the day, as opposed to a once-a-day workout. I really appreciated how smooth the pedaling experience was—riding whisper-quiet and so comfortable that I could even pedal barefoot (which I would not recommend if you bring this chair into your in-person office.) Cycling quietly and smoothly kept my mind alert (I was worried that pedaling and typing at the same time would be a little too distracting), so it was easy to stay active during work.

The body sits on smooth-rolling casters so I could move from room to room, and it was surprisingly lightweight for as big as it actually is. Speaking of size: the seat is easy enough to adjust, even while seated, using the one-touch lever. One major downside is that even on the lowest height setting, it was still a bit too tall for my desk, so I had to use it at my dining room table. We suggest measuring your desk beforehand so you won’t end up hitting the top of your knees on your desk while pedaling.

What we did like: according to the Flexispot site, just five minutes on the Sit2Go can burn the caloric equivalent of a cup of coffee sugar—a full hour will let you burn off half a grilled cheese (it says a “slice of bread with cheese,” but let’s be real here), and 100 minutes burns of “two cupcakes.” While that may not seem like a lot at first, the Sit2Go is more for those who want to ease into a fitness routine with light cycling that can be done anytime and anywhere, even while working at your desk, reading, or doing other activities sitting down. Flexispot even says that using the fitness chair for more than “2-3 hours of light-intensity cycling per day” is not recommended.

How Much is the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair?

The Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair is currently $299.99 on Flexispot’s website That’s a great value, considering most budget-friendly desk bike pedalers aren’t as versatile. Regular spin bikes too can cross into thousands of dollars, so while it’s not a total replacement, you can still certainly break a sweat.

If you’re looking to get a bit more active, Flexispot does also offer a bike trainer stand to adapt your bicycle into an at-home workout solution. Want to stick to your desk? They also offer an under-desk bike that’s meant to compliment any standing desk you’ve already incorporated into your space.

Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Review: Is the Fitness Chair Worth It?

There are a variety of ways to get active at home, and while you can always walk around to get in your steps, or shift on your feet at a standing desk, the Flexispot Sit2Go Fitness Chair will really help you make healthy strides from a chair. You can pedal lightly without really thinking much about the movement, or crank the resistance to get in a dynamic mini-workout. It’s portable enough to roll, but still won’t move or shift while you’re actually cycling, with the ability support up to 220 pounds of weight on its 33.6″ x 20.3″ x 37.3″ frame.

The Sit2Go offers a way to kickstart any fitness journey with no excuses—you’re literally sitting down. It’s also cheaper than investing in an exercise bike as well, if you want a piece of exercise equipment that won’t sit for months unused. Overall, the Sit2Go is a fun way to keep your body moving, your mind sharp, and stay fit while you work at home. Who knows, you might even be spinning on this chair in-office soon enough.

