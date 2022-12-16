Move Over Kim, North West Is the Newest Kardashian Influencer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to being influencers, few families do it like the Kardashians. And now, the family has added an accidental new influencer to their fold: North West.

The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be only 9 years old, but she’s already making a splash on TikTok, with a recent post about Touchland’s “Power Mist” Hand Sanitizer leading to a huge surge in sales for the health and hygiene brand. In fact, a rep for Touchland says North’s (totally organic) posts about the hand sanitizer led to the product being “sold out at all retailers in less than two weeks.”

North has posted about the brand on three separate occasions — all unpaid — in videos giving followers a glimpse into her daily life and the products she uses for her “skincare regimen.” Her TikTok posts featuring Touchland have racked up more than 24 million views and counting.

Want to get your hands on the latest Kardashian-approved product? The Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer is back in stock, just in time for the holidays.

The pocket-sized spray makes a great stocking stuffer and is a sure-to-be-welcomed gift too, with its formula helping to kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria, while keeping your hands soft and moisturized. Touchland says its sanitizer formula is vegan and cruelty-free and each "bottle" gets you 500 sprays. The spray dries quickly too, with no stickiness or residue.

Touchland’s latest release features a light “mango passion” scent and comes in a bright yellow SMILEY design (an official collab with SMILEY). Get it online now at the Touchland website for just $10.

North West isn’t the only celeb fan of the Touchland “Power Mist:” the portable hand sanitizer has also been seen in posts from celebs like Charli D’Amelio, Mandy Moore, Kesha and North’s grandmother, Kris Jenner.

You’ll want to hurry though if you want to get your hands on one of these packs: Touchland says its site sells one Power Mist every 30 seconds, with more than “one billion doses” sold to date. See the North West-approved hand sanitizer on sale now at Touchland.com.