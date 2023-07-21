fbpixel
Goodbye Prada, Hello Loewe

Lyst just dropped their 2023 Q2 index for "Fashion’s Hottest Brands and Products," and Loewe is kicking some serious ass — here's what Prada's dethroning means for fashion, culture, and your own purchase decisions
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
Beyoncé wearing custom Loewe during the opening night of the “Renaissance World Tour” Getty Images for Parkwood

Unsurprisingly, when retail conglomerate Lyst dropped their Q2 report for “Fashion’s Hottest Brands,” Loewe was listed as number one, defeating Prada, who held the position in Q1.

As Lyst states in their report, it was partly a combination of collabs and anthropological work (something Prada had done prior but failed to measure up recently) that led to the overthrow. However, the most significant contributing factor — Beyoncé.

Her recent elevation to fashion stardom during the Renaissance tour put her and a hoard of custom pieces directly in the spotlight, including a bespoke Loewe jumpsuit that the The New York Times later deemed “the night’s most memorable look — so instantly iconic.” Inspired by dresses and printed kaftans from the Fall 22 collection, the jumpsuit went viral, with fans recreating it for the live show.

Shop the Best of Loewe, Lyst's "Hottest Brand" Right Now
Buy Gloves Print Kaftan $1300

This is the genius work of Jonathan Anderson, the brand’s creative director, who has used his time at Loewe to twist mundane products into fantastic art. The response to his surrealist work? Nothing short of a triumph. With accessories like the inflated cat eye sunglasses showing up on influencers, editors, and celebrities alike, to his viral 3D balloon sandals in And Just Like That, it’s easy to see why this brand is on everyone’s mind.

Even Anderson’s recent menswear collection, which subtly erased gender norms, created waves among the digital Gen Z market. In a 2023 report by Business of Fashion, Gen Z is noted for shopping across fashion’s gendered categories. For these young consumers, prioritizing clothing that communicates individuality regardless of the gender category is key. Anderson’s androgynous silhouettes not only tapped into the Gen Z mindset, but his grouping of modern, queer celebrities sitting front row (Ben Aldridge, Omar Apollo, Jeremy Pope, Troye Sivan, and Murray Bartlett to name a few), solidified his understanding for youth culture.

Shop the Best of Loewe, Lyst's "Hottest Brand" Right Now
Buy Inflated Cat Eye Sunglasses

“It’s always about trying to find contradictions in men and women: like how do you blur all of that? I feel like something in this is very precise in that message, it’s very reduced, very luxe,” Anderson reported after the recent menswear finale. 

These contradictions are what make Loewe the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Elevated basics mean longevity in the closet for the person who already has a wardrobe of bright colors and funky patterns. These anagram baggy jeans and pocket poplin shirt are great staples, while small touches of playfulness, like these curvy butterfly sunglasses, allow for something more whimsical to brighten up a closet of button-ups and denim. Bottom line? There’s a little bit of something for everyone here.

Best of Loewe, Elevated Basics 
Anagram Slim Leather Belt $305
Anagram Sweater Vest $1,100
LOEWE x Paula’s Ibiza 50MM Oval Sunglasses $310
Straight-Leg Logo Trousers $990
Anagram Polo Shirt $550
LOEWE x Paula’s Ibiza Petal Raffia Basket Bag $1,500
Flow Runner Monogram Logo Sneakers $790
49MM Plastic Round Sunglasses $310
Anagram Pocket Poplin Shirt $750
Gate Leather Mules $690 $310
Slim Leather Cardholder $345
Anagram Pocket Crewneck T-Shirt $550
Anagram Tank Maxi Dress $890
Puzzle Plain Leather Cardholder $375
Anagram Tank Top $390
Terra Foam Clogs $450
Reversible Anagram Leather Belt $490
Anagram Baggy Jeans $990
Short-Sleeve Anagram T-Shirt $550

Best of Loewe, Surrealist Selection
Loewe x ON Cloudventure Sneakers $450
Pixelated Hoodie $2,500
54MM Cat Eye Sunglasses $310
Flamenco Leather Drawstring Clutch $2,550
Boxy Striped Anagram Sweater $1,300
Square 55MM Acetate Sunglasses $360
Maruja Mallo Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $590
44MM Round Sunglasses $310
Forks Silk Shirt $1,450
Draped Top $1,600
LOEWE x Paula’s Ibiza 52MM Sunglasses $380
Mini Hammock Hobo Bag $1,700
52MM Oval Sunglasses $400
Anthurium Long-Sleeve Top $750 $450
Trompe L’oeil Midi-Skirt $1,850 $555

