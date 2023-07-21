Goodbye Prada, Hello Loewe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Unsurprisingly, when retail conglomerate Lyst dropped their Q2 report for “Fashion’s Hottest Brands,” Loewe was listed as number one, defeating Prada, who held the position in Q1.

As Lyst states in their report, it was partly a combination of collabs and anthropological work (something Prada had done prior but failed to measure up recently) that led to the overthrow. However, the most significant contributing factor — Beyoncé.

Her recent elevation to fashion stardom during the Renaissance tour put her and a hoard of custom pieces directly in the spotlight, including a bespoke Loewe jumpsuit that the The New York Times later deemed “the night’s most memorable look — so instantly iconic.” Inspired by dresses and printed kaftans from the Fall 22 collection, the jumpsuit went viral, with fans recreating it for the live show.

This is the genius work of Jonathan Anderson, the brand’s creative director, who has used his time at Loewe to twist mundane products into fantastic art. The response to his surrealist work? Nothing short of a triumph. With accessories like the inflated cat eye sunglasses showing up on influencers, editors, and celebrities alike, to his viral 3D balloon sandals in And Just Like That, it’s easy to see why this brand is on everyone’s mind.

Even Anderson's recent menswear collection, which subtly erased gender norms, created waves among the digital Gen Z market. In a 2023 report by Business of Fashion, Gen Z is noted for shopping across fashion's gendered categories. For these young consumers, prioritizing clothing that communicates individuality regardless of the gender category is key. Anderson's androgynous silhouettes not only tapped into the Gen Z mindset, but his grouping of modern, queer celebrities sitting front row (Ben Aldridge, Omar Apollo, Jeremy Pope, Troye Sivan, and Murray Bartlett to name a few), solidified his understanding for youth culture.

“It’s always about trying to find contradictions in men and women: like how do you blur all of that? I feel like something in this is very precise in that message, it’s very reduced, very luxe,” Anderson reported after the recent menswear finale. Editor’s picks

These contradictions are what make Loewe the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Elevated basics mean longevity in the closet for the person who already has a wardrobe of bright colors and funky patterns. These anagram baggy jeans and pocket poplin shirt are great staples, while small touches of playfulness, like these curvy butterfly sunglasses, allow for something more whimsical to brighten up a closet of button-ups and denim. Bottom line? There’s a little bit of something for everyone here.

