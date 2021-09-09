Exclusive: Bob Marley Estate to Launch Limited-Edition Apparel Collection With Shoe Palace

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bob Marley fans now have a new place online to find merchandise to rep their favorite artist: Shoe Palace is dropping a limited-edition apparel collection in honor of the legendary reggae pioneer.

Consisting of unisex hoodies, jogger pants, shorts and a plethora of T-shirts, the Shoe Palace x Bob Marley collection launches September 17 and delivers a variety of gear for all Tough Gong fans. The palette and artwork used for the officially licensed pieces, such as tie-dye prints, Rastafari colors and images of Marley, pay homage to the Jamaican singer’s iconic aesthetic.

The Shoe Palace x Bob Marley collection can be (partially) viewed now at shoepalace.com, and will be available for purchase starting September 17th exclusively at shoepalace.com and select Shoe Palace locations. Pricing ranges from $27.99 to $49.99. Be sure to act fast as quantities will be limited.

Courtesy Shoe Palace

Buy: Bob Marley Collection at $27.99+

In designing and releasing a collection that honors the reggae superstar, Shoe Palace says it aimed to create pieces that all Marley fans could appreciate. “How do you truly honor a legend? It wasn’t easy, but I think we did a great job of crafting a range of pieces that Bob Marley fans will be proud to own,” says Shoe Palace Vice President John Mersho, in a press release. “Marley’s music means a lot to me,” he adds, “and I wouldn’t have taken on this challenge if I didn’t think we could do it right. I believe we did it right.”

Courtesy Shoe Palace

Buy: Bob Marley Collection at $27.99+

Since Marley passed away over forty years ago, the Bob Marley estate, helmed by Rita Marley, has sprouted numerous collaborative collections and stand-alone brands that range from cannabis to clothing to audio gear. Just last month, Adidas and Ajax soccer club released a capsule of Marley-inspired gear that included Samba sneakers, an Ajax jersey and other athletic apparel.

Bob Marley and the Wailers also made recent headlines with an unearthed session recorded in 1973 at Los Angeles’ Capitol Records Tower. Released on September 3rd, The Capitol Session ’73 video can be streamed via the Coda Collection, listened to through major streaming services and purchased in vinyl or CD format.

As for the Shoe Palace collaboration, pieces for the limited-edition drop are expected to move fast so Marley fans should bookmark shoepalace.com for the September 17 launch.