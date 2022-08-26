‘Hot Like Fire:’ Shoe Palace Drop Limited-Edition Aaliyah Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shoe Palace has launched a new apparel collection inspired by the “timeless” style of Aaliyah. The Shoe Palace x Aaliyah collection comes on the heels of the 21st anniversary of the singer’s untimely passing, and pays tribute to her iconic Nineties hip-hop aesthetic.

Available now on ShoePalace.com, the 20-piece collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and sweatpants, with references to Aaliyah’s album covers, tour posters and music. Known for her laidback, tomboyish aesthetic — which many saw as a refreshing reprieve against the highly-sexualized looks of her peers — Aaliyah’s style is captured in the new collection through oversized tops and bottoms for both men and women. There are also a series of gender-neutral looks that can be worn more tailored or baggy, depending on the selected size.

Buy Shoe Palace x Aaliyah Collection $30+

The 20 pieces in the Shoe Palace x Aaliyah collection are exclusive to Shoe Palace and won’t be available anywhere else. Along with Aaliyah’s iconography and “her love of menswear,” the Shoe Palace design team said they were inspired by “the legendary fashion designers of the Nineties.”

“When considering Aaliyah’s track record, it’s befitting that her name means ‘The highest, most exalted one, the best,'” the team says in a press release. “Her unparalleled style made her an obvious choice for a Shoe Palace collaboration.”

An officially-licensed collaboration, pricing for the Shoe Palace x Aaliyah collection ranges from $30 to $50. Shop the collection online at ShoePalace.com.

As for Aaliyah, the singer’s music is getting a new push: her Ultimate Aaliyah box set is being re-released next month, with the singer’s greatest hits and soundtrack recordings spread over three discs (pre-order here). Her critically-acclaimed self-title album, meantime, is finally getting a vinyl release this December.