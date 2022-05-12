Shawn Mendes Shows Off ‘Sustainable’ Side With New Tommy Hilfiger Partnership

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shawn Mendes is teaming up with Tommy Hilfiger to “Play It Forward,” with a multi-tier — and multi-year — partnership to help promote sustainability in fashion.

As part of the “Play It Forward” collaboration, Mendes — who wore a Tommy Hilfiger suit to the Met Gala earlier this month — will serve as an ambassador for the brand by appearing in campaigns and co-designing his own Tommy Hilfiger capsule. The clothing brand, meantime, will support Mendes’ upcoming Wonder world tour by designing custom, sustainably made outfits for the singer to wear on stage. Tommy Hilfiger says it will also donate $1 million to help offset the environmental impact of the tour, with the company expected to announce the recipients of that money in coming weeks.



The Shawn Mendes x Tommy Hilfiger partnership kicks off this summer, with the singer serving as the face of Hilfiger’s summer 2022 global campaign, titled “Classics Reborn.” Hitting stores and arriving online May 16, the collection will include styles from Tommy Hilfiger’s “1985 Program” collection, named after the year in which the fashion brand was founded. The collection will include polos made from organic cotton and sustainable denim made using recycled cotton that requires less water during the production. True to the retro and “recycled” vibes of the 1985 collection, Mendes also sports vintage Tommy Hilfiger pieces in the accompanying campaign photos.

The partnership will also include a capsule collection co-designed by Mendes, slated to launch next spring. The collection is also expected to reflect sustainable design and the use of recycled materials.

Mendes announced the “Play It Forward” collaboration on Twitter Thursday, writing that he’s partnering with Tommy Hilfiger “to bring more sustainable clothing to the forefront,” adding that “this is just the beginning.”

“Shawn’s not only a multitalented musician — he also represents a new generation of Futuremakers who understand the need for action,” adds Tommy Hilfiger, to WWD. “By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build upon what we’ve already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level.”