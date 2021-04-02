Shawn Mendes, Halle Berry, Tapped for New Alkaline Water Brand Campaign

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shawn Mendes, Halle Berry and The Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo are among the artists tapped for a new campaign with alkaline water brand, Flow.

Launched this week to coincide with April being Earth Month, the Flow Alkaline Spring Water spot features Mendes, Berry, Taboo, basketball star Russell Westbrook, DJ Hannah Bronfman and model Paloma Elsesser “standing together to take their commitment to health, wellness, and sustainability to the next level.”

As part of the campaign, Flow is teaming up with Mendes to provide “Wonder Grants” to the singer’s Shawn Mendes Foundation, which uses these grants to empower young adults in projects related to the arts, human rights, education, science and technology. Flow says their grants will specifically help to support “sustainability activists” who are focused on initiatives related to clean water access and conservation.

Mendes posted about the new partnership on his Instagram this week, writing that he is “so excited to be a part of a campaign and company that celebrates and supports the positive effects of choosing sustainably sourced and packaged water. As one of the millions of young people passionate about creating a better future for our planet,” he wrote, “I hope to continue to make a difference with this forward-thinking brand that shares the same goals.”

Mendes and Flow Water have more than just a passion for the environment in common – both the singer and the water brand hail from Canada. Mendes is also an investor in the brand, alongside Berry, Taboo and Post Malone.

Available in select grocery stores and online on Amazon, Flow is known for its natural alkaline spring water (which the company says is rich in minerals and electrolytes) and for its sustainable packaging, which uses recyclable Tetra-Pak carton instead of plastic bottles.