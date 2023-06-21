Mendes on a Mission: Shawn Mendes Debuts Charitable Bracelet Collab With David Yurman

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shawn Mendes knows his way around a hot outfit, and now, the singer — and fashion icon — is putting his designing skills on display as part of a new charitable bracelet collaboration with David Yurman.

Mendes, who was announced as an ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand earlier this year, helped to design a woven hemp bracelet to benefit his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF). As part of the collaboration, 20% of the purchase price from the David Yurman bracelet will go to the foundation, to “support work being done by young changemakers around the world.”

Buy Shawn Mendes Woven Hemp Bracelet $125

The Shawn Mendes x David Yurman bracelet is made from finely woven hemp, with a sterling silver charm and side clasp. The bracelet retails for $125 and is available in two sizes: small and medium. Everything is presented in a super gift-able jewelry pouch.

An outspoken advocate for sustainability, Mendes worked closely with the David Yurman design team to ensure that the bracelet was made with as low of an environmental impact as possible. The resulting bracelet uses a material created from stalks of Cannabis Sativa, which require little water and no synthetic fertilizer to grow. Hemp is also carbon negative, absorbing more carbon than it releases.

David Yurman will be donating 20% of the purchase price of the bracelet to the Shawn Mendes Foundation, from now until September 4 (or while supplies last). Additionally, Mendes curated a special collection of his favorite David Yurman pieces, and 20% of sales from that selection will also go towards the singer's foundation. The company says it hopes to donate up to $350,000 to further the foundation's mission of empowering young people to speak up and take action on issues they care about.

“The Shawn Mendes Foundation’s mission is to help recognize and amplify talented young changemakers,” Mendes says, in a press release. “We started SMF in 2019 to support young activists with resources and education. I’m incredibly passionate about the work we’re doing, and I’m excited to continue supporting and sharing the stories of these incredible young people through this partnership.”

Launched in 2019, The Shawn Mendes Foundation has worked with a number of charitable partners since then, including Pencils of Promise, VH1 Saves the Music, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, the TJ Martell Foundation, Global Citizen, Global Changemakers, and Fridays for Future.

The new David Yurman collaboration, meantime, comes on the heels of Mendes’ other new release: a poignant song titled “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” which the singer dropped earlier this month.