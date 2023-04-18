Shawn Mendes’ Coachella Outfit Was a ‘Big Moment’ for This Heritage French Boot Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shawn Mendes turned heads at Coachella last weekend when he was spotted with former girlfriend Camila Cabello, but it was the singer’s choice of that earned him nods of approval.

Mendes grounded his festival look in a pair of Palladium Pampa Hi Boots — a sneaker-inspired high-top boot that was originally designed for French paratroopers.

First released in 1947 for the French Foreign Legion, the sneaker-inspired boot was reimagined in 2017 for more modern wear. The Pampa Hi is certified vegan and made from a cotton canvas material that’s been dyed and washed for a lived-in look and feel. The boot is finished with a grippy rubber outsole that’s as perfect for the trenches as it is for the festival grounds.

Mendes was spotted wearing the Pampa Hi boots in a “safari” colorway (basically a tan/beige) though the boots are available in ten other colors as well. Sizing for the Palladium boots range from a men’s 6.5 to a size 14.

Mendes paired the boots with a pair of carpenter-style pants, a vintage T-shirt, printed bandana and jet black shades.

While Mendes has fronted campaigns for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and David Yurman in recent months, the Palladium boots found their way onto the singer’s feet organically, and was not part of any paid promotion.

For the brand, seeing Mendes in a pair of their boots was truly a dream come true. "It's inspiring to see Palladium's classic style, the Pampa Hi, on a talented artist like Shawn Mendes," brand director Allison Bennett tells Rolling Stone. "Having someone like him embrace the style and versatility of our boots is a big moment for the brand."

Palladium is known for their utilitarian-inspired footwear, which also includes hiking boots, sneakers, sandals and slides. In addition to their men’s collection, Palladium also makes shoes for women and kids.

Mendes seems to fit the Palladium ethos perfectly too, with the brand writing that they makes shoes for artists and explorers “who want to challenge the status quo.” As they say on their website, “Ever since making our first pair of boots, Palladium has stayed at the heart of the action, serving bold individuals who dared to reshape our world.”

Shop the Shawn Mendes-approved Palladium boots and see all their latest styles at PalladiumBoots.com.