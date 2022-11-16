Warm Showers, Skincare Ritual and a ‘Sleep Story’: Shawn Mendes Reveals His Nightly Wind Down Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Shawn Mendes is known for his dreamy voice and now, the singer is helping fans connect with his voice in a whole new way as part of a new partnership with the sleep and meditation app, Calm.

Mendes has just dropped a new “Sleep Story” with Calm, joining stars like Harry Styles, Idris Elba and Regé-Jean Page, who have all voiced the so-called “bedtime stories for grown ups,” designed to help you drift off to sleep.

Mendes’ Sleep Story is titled “We Are All Connected,” which “encourages listeners to reconnect to their mind and emotions as they drift off to sleep,” reads a release from Calm.

“After a busy day, nighttime is a chance to reconnect with myself, get closer to what’s on my mind, and to disconnect from anything that’s going on that may be distracting me,” Mendes shares. “With Calm, I want to help others find a routine to hopefully achieve all of that. I believe if we can connect with ourselves, we can then show up in the world more centered and present to what our lives may bring.”

As part of his new partnership with Calm, Mendes is also giving fans a glimpse into his nightly wind-down routine. In addition to using the Sleep Stories on Calm, Mendes says he’s a firm believer in meditation. “I usually meditate in the morning to start my day with the right mindset, and also turn to my practice at night to wind down if needed,” he says. “Tuning back into my breath and reflecting on the day or what’s ahead is an important part of caring for my mental health.”

As for how he’s getting some sleep these days, Mendes says he sticks to a strict nighttime ritual. “Usually each night, I’ll take a warm shower, do my skincare routine – I love Osea and Kypris products, and I’ll watch YouTube videos,” he shares. His most recent YouTube search history: “I’ve been watching videos of people that live on homesteads!”

After that, Mendes says he does a nightly digital detox. “I do my best to put my phone away as I’m getting ready for bed and always have it set on Do Not Disturb,” he says. “It can be easy to get sucked into a never-ending scroll, so by setting these boundaries I’m able to tune into my mind and body, and take back that time for myself.”

And in case you're wondering whether Mendes runs hot or cold in bed, the singer admits that he sleeps with the window open. "I love to have the lights low in the house and open up my windows for a couple hours before bed, even if it's chilly to get fresh air in the house," he says. "It really helps me sleep better."

Want to sleep better as well? Pricing for Calm starts at $69.99 for an entire year, which includes access to more than 100 Sleep Stories, music playlists and hours of guided meditation to help you with anxiety, stress and sleeplessness. Calm also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to listen to Mendes’ Sleep Story for free.

The Sleep Story is Mendes’ second release on Calm, following his mindfulness series “Breathe Into It”, released in 2021 to help listeners foster gratitude, overcome fear and ease anxiety. The singer has spoken at length about his struggles with anxiety, recently canceling his “Wonder” world tour to focus on his mental health.