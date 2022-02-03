Shaq Opens His Annual Super Bowl Party to the Public – Here’s How to Get Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Shaquille O’Neal to host one of the best Super Bowl parties in town — and open it up to the public.

On Feb. 11, the NBA icon is putting on his annual Super Bowl event, “Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX,” in anticipation of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. “Part carnival, part music festival,” the party brings A-list musical performances, a Ferris wheel, carnival attractions, and food vendors (curated by the big man himself) to the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Related: How to Watch the Super Bowl Online

Unlike most Super Bowl bashes, the event is relatively accessible to everyone. “Do you know how many of these Super Bowl events require at least $10k, $20k, $30K just to walk in the door? It’s insane!” O’Neal tells Rolling Stone. “I’ve always been for the people and needed to provide a way for any fan to attend.”

Tickets are selling out fast at ShaqsFunHouse.com, but you can find still good prices for General Admission through Stubhub.com. As of writing, StubHub has GA tickets starting at $300.

Medium Rare

Buy: Shaq's Fun House Tickets at $300+

Attendees get performances from Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo, as well as DJ sets from O’Neal (whose stage name is DJ Diesel) and his son, Myles O’Neal. Plus, as O’Neal explains, “All tickets are all-inclusive, which means open bar and free food, so once you buy your ticket you can leave your credit card at home.”

VIP tickets, which add bonuses like sushi from KazuNori, access to SHAQ’S VIP Lounge, and a private entrance, are also on offer through Stubhub.com. There are also VIP tables on offer, presented by Las Vegas’ Wynn Nightlife, which get you access to a VIP Mezzanine, bottle service, and a dedicated entrance. Read more about the Wynn Nightlife tables at ShaqsFunHouse.com.

Medium Rare

Buy: Shaq's Fun House Tickets at $300+

O’Neal says he started the Fun House after becoming tired of the usual Super Bowl weekend schmoozing. “The weekend is full of networking and social events that are more about business than fun, and that just didn’t make sense to me,” says the former Laker. “I wanted to change that so I called up my favorite artists and all my brand partners and friends who I knew were going to be at the big game already and we created what is now the Super Bowl’s most over-the-top and fun event.”

The Fun House is also an opportunity for O’Neal to don his musician cap. As a promotion for the event, Shaq revived his DJ-slash-rapper persona, DJ Diesel, for a track with Steve Aoki. Listen to the song, “Welcome to the Playhouse,” here.

O’Neal is also excited to perform at the event, saying “It’s all about that ‘OHHH’ crowd reaction.” Unbeknownst to many, O’Neal has been DJing since the Eighties. Still, he says, the job isn’t easy: “Every set is different. Knowing your audience and reading a crowd is the hardest part but it sometimes takes two to three hours before I realize what I want to play.”

If you can’t make it to the event, you can still get some DJ Diesel rap at home: Last year, O’Neal lent his to Amazon Echo devices as an optional replacement for Alexa. After adding O’Neal’s celebrity personality to your Echo device, say “Hey Shaq, rap for me” to get up close and personal with the sports legend from home.

Buy: Shaquille O'Neal Personality for Alexa at $4.99

Head to Stubhub.com to get tickets for Shaq’s Fun House in LA, but act fast; prices are increasing quickly.