Seth Rogen Wants to Throw Pottery With You at His $42 Houseplant-Inspired Airbnb

You might know Seth Rogen best for his roles in shows and movies like Freaks and Geeks and Knocked Up, but now the actor — who also founded the cannabis and ceramics lifestyle company Houseplant — is adding another job to his list: Airbnb host. Last week Airbnb announced that Rogen will host three one-night stays at his very own Airbnb in Los Angeles. Booking starts this week at $42 a night, and guests will have the chance to meet Rogen in real life during their stay on either Feb. 15, 16, or 17.

The highly curated space takes its design inspiration from Rogen’s home goods and lifestyle brand, which sells what it calls Housegoods (think: vinyl box sets, beautiful hand-poured concrete ashtrays, and display-worthy lighters).

With wood panel accents and stunning views of the city below, Rogen’s bookable retreat comes with its very own pottery studio, a record player, a fully-stocked fridge, plus Rogen’s own ceramics displayed throughout the house. It’s the closest you’ll get to staying in the Houseplant office itself.

“I don’t know what’s more of a Houseplant vibe than a creative retreat at a mid-century Airbnb filled with our Housegoods, a pottery wheel and incredible views of LA,” Rogen shared in statement announcing the new stay. “Add me, and you’ll have the ultimate experience.”

Airbnb says that Rogen himself will greet guests who book the February dates, and that this isn’t a contest. Reserving your vacation works just like booking any other Airbnb.

“Hi, it’s me, Seth! If you’re reading this, you’re considering booking a night at the Houseplant inspired retreat,” reads the listing’s description. “What makes it Houseplant-y, you may be asking? Well, it’s stocked with some of our favorite Housegoods (even a pre-release copy of our NEW Vinyl Box Set Vol 2!). The mid-century styling and LA views also have a distinctly Houseplant feel. And there’s the fact that I’ll be there to welcome you, which given that I’m the founder, adds to the Houseplant-ness. I AM HOUSEPLANT!!!”

Guests can reserve their overnight stay starting at 10 a.m. PT on Feb. 7 on Airbnb. As part of the campaign, Airbnb also announced that it will make a donation to Hilarity for Charity, a nonprofit founded by Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen that helps those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

If you miss your chance to stay at Rogen’s Airbnb, you can still try to recreate its midcentury vibe by picking up a few of Rogen’s Houseplant creations for your own home. Fans can score the brand’s goods including rolling trays, ashtray sets, lamps, and car lighters online at houseplant.com and comingsoonnewyork.com — pottery wheel not included.