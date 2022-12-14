Serayah Talks Holiday Plans, New Music and Taking Shots With Taylor Swift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Serayah is ringing in the holidays with good music, good movies and some good tequila. The actress and singer, best-known for her roles on Empire and Black Mafia Family, is teaming up with DeLeón Tequila to toast to Christmas with the festive DeLeón Cranberry Margarita.

Made with DeLeón Reposado Tequila along with fresh lime, lemon, cranberry juice and a dash of cinnamon and cardamom, the spiced margarita is now available as part of a festive cocktail kit from SourcedCraftCocktails.com. The kit includes a bottle of DeLeón Reposado, a bottle of the cranberry cocktail ingredients batched together for ease, a jigger, mixing instructions and branded cups for up to 16 drinks.

Buy Deleon Cocktail Kit $86

Serayah has always been the life of the party — see the friendsgiving dinner she threw last month with DeLeón at TAO Los Angeles — but the performer says she wasn’t always a tequila fan, until she met Taylor Swift.

“My first time [trying tequila] was taking shots with Taylor Swift actually,” Serayah tells Rolling Stone with a laugh. “Before that, I used to drink dark [liquor] only.”

Serayah, who famously appeared with a host of other stars in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, says tequila is now a go-to. “I love it now,” she says. “It’s lightweight, provides good vibes, and I can wake up and attack the next day easily.”

It's been a busy holiday season so far for Serayah, who appears in the Hip-Hop Family Christmas franchise and the BET+ movie, The Sound of Christmas (the actress says both of the movies have now been officially added to her holiday watchlist, alongside her long-time favorites, Christmas With the Kranks and This Christmas).

The accomplished singer also has a specific holiday playlist too: “Always R&B soul holiday classics,” she says, adding that “[the song] Let It Snow by Boyz II Men is a favorite.”

Up next: some down time visiting her dad before she gets back to work, prepping for the release of a new EP. Serayah teases that her new music is coming soon, though an exact release date is still to be determined. Still, she may be drawing a little inspiration from one of the owners behind DeLeón Tequila: Diddy.

“I have been around Diddy and The Love fam for a few years now and I love the positive energy surrounded by the brand,” she says. “It’s always a great time.”