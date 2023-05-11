The Return of Nineties Style: This New ‘Seinfeld’-Inspired Collection Is As Iconic As the Hit Sitcom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been nearly 25 years since Seinfeld went off the air in a big, historic way, and now British apparel brand Percival is paying tribute to the hit sitcom with a new Seinfeld capsule collection. All these years later, the “show about nothing” is finally getting a clothing line that’s almost as iconic as the sitcom itself.

Buy Seinfeld Percival Collection at $68+

With pieces available to buy online starting today, the new Percival x Seinfeld collection is a partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and Bravado. Starting at $68, the line features statement-making apparel that include subtle, well-designed references to the show that only true fans will get right off the rack.

“We’re all huge fans of Seinfeld and it has been an honor to work on these pieces,” says Percival’s founder Chris Gove of the collection in a statement. “It’s been such a fun process digging into each episode and drawing inspiration for our designs and we’re delighted with how everything has come out. The collection contains a multitude of references to the show and embraces the style of Jerry, Kramer, and George Costanza across each look.”

Courtesy of Percival

Buy Seinfeld Percival Collection at $68+

According to Percival, this is the first time that the clothing company has released a collection like its new Seinfeld-inspired line. There’s everything from an oversized ecru cotton “Finale” jumper featuring George and Jerry in an arty print ($210), to our favorite: the vintage-inspired, relaxed-fit Hamptons Resort shirt ($195), complete with embroidered lobster motifs on the pockets that takes its cues from the famous Season Five episode.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Seinfeld: The Complete Series $64.94

If you’re thinking about stocking up on the new, limited-edition Seinfeld merch, you can save up to 10% on your first order when you submit your name and email. Check out more of our favorite picks below, and until your order arrives, take this as your friendly reminder that you can binge the entire Seinfeld series on Netflix or buy the box set on Amazon to rewatch your favorite episodes with Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer. Trending ‘F--king Disgrace’: CNN Gifts Trump Prime-Time Campaign Rally ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Original Season 10 Finale: Raquel Turns Into a Terrorist Beyoncé Delivers 'Dangerously in Love' and Those Long-Awaited Visuals at 'Renaissance' Tour Opener CNN Is Hosting a Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed

Seinfeld x Percival Puddy Knitted Shirt

Courtesy of Percival

8 Ball reference? Check. Classic knit? Check. Contender for the ultimate summer 2023 shirt? Check, check, check.

Buy Seinfeld Knitted Shirt at $210

Seinfeld x Percival Hamptons Resort Shirt

Courtesy of Percival

Whether you’re Hamptons-bound, drinking a spritz in Italy, or watching Seinfeld reruns on your couch, this is hands-down the most stylish button-up you can get — lobsters and all.

Buy Seinfeld Hamptons Resort Shirt at $195

Seinfeld x Percival Low Talker Knitted Shirt

On second thought, this is the ultimate (non-puffy) shirt — whether you’re a Seinfeld fan or not — named after none other than Leslie the “Low Talker” designer.

Buy Seinfeld Low Talker Knitted Shirt at $210

Seinfeld x Percival Finale Jumper

Courtesy of Percival

George and Jerry and one stylish-as-hell sweater.

Buy Seinfeld Jumper at $210

Seinfeld x Percival Reversible Jacket

Courtesy of Percival

Turns out, the perfect Seinfeld-inspired reversible jacket does exist.

Buy Seinfeld Reversible Jacket at $390