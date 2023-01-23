The ‘Seinfeld’ Cast Makes Its Return With New Special-Edition Fisher-Price Toy Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Seinfeld aired for the first time back in 1989, the Jerry Seinfield and Larry David-created sitcom introduced viewers to some of the most iconic characters — and one-liners — in television history. One of the greatest TV sitcoms of all time, Seinfeld ran for nine seasons before airing its finale episode in 1998. Nearly 25 years later, Fisher-Price has launched a special-edition line of collectible figures to celebrate the long-running hit show with its own collectible figures, dubbed the Fisher-Price Little People Collector Seinfeld Special Edition Set.

Buy Fisher-Price Seinfeld Special Edition… $24.99

Now available to buy online for the first time, the crew’s all here in the new collectible pack. The set retails for $24.99 and features the show’s four main characters, including Jerry Seinfeld, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine (not Susie) Benes, and George Costanza.

Each of the figures in the special-edition package measures 2.5 inches tall. The Jerry figure comes with a mic, white sneakers, and of course, the same size of pants since his college days, with George holding a half-eaten éclair, Elaine, as well as Kramer, chicken wing in hand.

And this wouldn’t be a Seinfeld set without its share of nods to some of the show’s most quotable moments and scenes. The packaging itself is set in Jerry’s apartment, while the bottom of the set takes inspiration from the red backdrop from Jerry’s opening monologues. The back of the set, meantime, depicts the crew hanging out in a booth at Monk’s Cafe.

"Yada yada. Master of your domain. Spongeworthy. Double-dipping. No soup for you! The catchphrases of Seinfeld have so wormed their way into everyday use, they've all but consumed the legacy of the rest of the series," Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall wrote of the show in our 100 Best TV Sitcoms of All Time list.

“Perhaps this is because one of those phrases, ‘a show about nothing’ — from the Season Four arc where Jerry and George pitch a familiar-sounding show-within-the-show to NBC execs — undersells exactly what Seinfeld did so brilliantly. Yes, co-creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David obsessed over ephemera, but they did it with the kind of comic precision the medium had never seen before.”

For fans who want to revisit the Emmy-winning show, you can currently watch the complete series with a Netflix subscription or rent or buy the seasons on Prime Video. You can also buy Seinfeld: The Complete Series DVD box set on Amazon.

Buy Seinfeld: The Complete Series $68.98

As for the Fisher-Price Seinfeld collab, fans can now pick up the new collectible set in stores and on Amazon while it lasts.