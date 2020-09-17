‘No Covid for You:’ Seinfeld ‘Soup Nazi’ Actor Launches Face Mask Collaboration

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Seinfeld’s “Soup Nazi” is serving up some real talk when it comes to fighting Covid. Larry Thomas, the actor best known for playing the grouchy soup stand owner Yev Kassem (a.k.a. the so-called “Soup Nazi”) on Seinfeld, has teamed up with health and wellness company Boomer Naturals on a special face mask, that pays homage to his character’s famous catchphrase.

The “No Mask, No Soup!” face mask is a non-medical face covering designed to block out airborne particles like dust and debris, while preventing droplets from spreading. The soft, reusable mask is made with three layers of a breathable cotton/polyester blend, with each layer infused with nano-silver fibers (silver is known for its antibacterial properties). The exterior layer features a print of Thomas’ face along with the “No Mask, No Soup!” slogan.

Boomer Naturals says the protective cloth face mask is designed for comfort and suitable for all-day wear. The mask is fully machine-washable, and the company says the mask can be washed up to 30 times without losing effectiveness.

For every order placed online, Boomer Naturals says it will donate a mask to a charitable organization supporting veterans, the homeless, health workers, nursing homes and children affected by the coronavirus. The company says it has donated more than 135,000 face masks to date.

The Soup Nazi Nano-Silver Protective Face Mask is available in three colors (red, white or blue) and comes in one size, with adjustable straps to help customize fit.