Amazon’s Second Prime Day Is Set for October — Here’s How to Get the Best Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon might’ve just wrapped up its annual Prime Day only a month ago, but that’s not stopping the retailer from getting Prime members ready for its next big shopping event. Officially dubbed the Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon announced this week that the second Amazon Prime Day would kick off this October, promising “Amazon’s best deals of the season.” Get a 30-Day Prime Trial on Amazon

Buy Get 30-Day Free Prime Trial Amazon

When Is the Second Amazon Prime Day 2023?

For now, Amazon hasn’t announced any official dates for the Prime Big Deal Days (or Second Amazon Prime Day), though it sounds like it will follow the two-day schedule of Amazon’s Prime Day event in July.

If you’ve been keeping up with the online retailer, then you know that this isn’t the first time it’s held a second Prime Day. Last year, Amazon hosted Prime Day 2.0 (officially called the Prime Early Access Sale) in the fall, complete with plenty of deals and discounts that are exclusive to Prime member shoppers.

“This October, we’re bringing an exclusive shopping event to Prime members — Prime Big Deal Days,” Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, shared in a statement, later adding that 19 countries, including Canada and the United States, would get access to a handful of deals.

In other words, if you’re hoping to save big on your Amazon shopping this fall during the Prime Big Deal Days (a.k.a., the Second Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day 2.0, or any other fun Prime Day-related name you can think of), you’re going to need to have an active Prime membership.

You can get an Amazon Prime subscription for as little as $14.99 per month, or $139 for the year. And if you’re a new Prime member, you can test out the service with a 30-day free trial to get exclusive discounts and free shipping, and other Prime-specific benefits.

Buy Get 30-Day Free Prime Trial Amazon

What Are the Best Prime Big Deal Days Discounts?

It’s too soon to tell which products will get marked down for Amazon’s next Prime Day event, though outdoor gear like coolers, exercise equipment like the Peloton exercise bike, and even Crest Whitestrips all got steep discounts during this year’s Prime Day. There were also a handful of streaming deals to take advantage of too.

Right now, there’s still plenty of discounted gear that you can shop ahead of time with your Prime membership. You can find all of Amazon’s daily deals on its website or in the app, and we’ll continue to update this post as more of the second Amazon Prime Day deals get announced.