From Your Car to Home Office, Instantly Make Any Seat More Ergonomic With This $40 Hack

Just because you’re stuck with the cheap seats doesn’t mean you should be sitting uncomfortably all day. Whether your car seats have started to sag, or you want to make a dining chair more work from home-appropriate, this seat cushion and lumbar support set from Fortem has you covered.

Made with a cushy memory foam and wrapped in a soft, breathable cover, the seat cushion and backrest go a long way towards helping to improve posture, easing back pain and delivering a more comfortable seating experience, even over long periods of time.

Regularly $60, this set is discounted right now to just $39.99 on Amazon — that’s cheaper than what the site had it for during Black Friday. Amazon currently has an on-site coupon that gets you an additional 5% off, bringing the price down to $37.99 at checkout.

The seat cushion sits flat on your chair and is ergonomically designed for all-day comfort and support. It also helps to prevent pressure on your coccyx (a.k.a. your tailbone). The backrest slides easily over the back of your chair with adjustable straps. The lumbar support cradles your lower back’s natural curve to prevent slouching, and to keep you seated upright and alert.

Both cushions are made with 100% premium memory foam that’s firm with just enough give. The ventilated mesh cover can be removed and thrown in the washing machine. The seat cushion has a non-slip rubber bottom to prevent it from shifting on the seat.

Both the posture corrector and back support are super lightweight, making them easy to move from your home to your car to your office. Because the two cushions are not connected, they can be used separately in different chairs (say, if you want to take the backrest to the couch or recliner). They are also both easily adjusted for your height and comfort level.

This posture cushion and lumbar support set has a 4.3-star rating from more than 2,500 review. As with most Amazon deals, there’s no end date for the sale, so we recommend adding to cart now before the price goes up again.