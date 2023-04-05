Smell of the Future: This Candle Company Uses AI to Generate a Scent for You 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re not a fragrance connoisseur or a super smeller (which really do exist), you may not be able to list off the top of your head which scents you’re drawn to the most, or even which scents work best for your living space. While sandalwood and pine might remind one of dinner parties and woodsy winter months, to somebody else, it’s too much like being whacked in the nose by your old man’s cologne. But don’t underestimate the power of a good scented candle, and not just any candle, either — trust us when we say other fragrance brands can’t hold a candle to Scent Lab custom process for designing original scents just for you.

The best smelling candles are so dependent on your preference of smell, and Scent Lab understands that completely. What scent relaxes you and eases your mind? Maybe you like to go by the season, so you think of citrus fruits in the warmer months and spices in the winter. But if you’re not sure, Scent Lab is really breaking out all the smells and whistles here, letting you “try, smell and review,” as they say on the “How it Works” section of their site. “We leverage machine learning & AI to refine your profile and deliver new scent recommendations you’ll love.”

To get started you’ll take a quiz, first with a set of audio-visual questions for you answer. Once you start the custom candle-making process, you’re shown various video clips (such as a lush forest trail and rolling ocean waves) with the options “NOT FOR ME” or “TAKE ME HERE”. Based on your answers, Scent Lab’s algorithm gets a basic sense of your preferred fragrances.

Then, you respond to questions about your sensitivity to smells (do heavy scents give you headaches?, etc), your favorite aroma types (think "Earthy & Herbal" or "Fresh & Citrus"), any specific odors you'd like to avoid (speaking of citrus, I can't actual stand it), and where you typically "get your candle on?" (i.e. where in your home you usually burn a candle). Combining your input and their Scent Lab's Ai, it'll match you with a candle chosen to fit your preferences, which you can purchase for $45. There are three options (weighted based on percentage match), although each candle is 14 oz, non-toxic, with up to 80 hours of burn time.

My customized candle (Blend No. 1222) had Wild Fig, as I noted earlier I enjoyed warm, earthy scents, and Sea Salt and Orchid, adding a refreshing and clean element I can only assume was based on choosing the ocean-side option for where I wanted to be whisked away. You also have the option to choose a $30 “Scent Kit”, which gives you a mini sampler of your top three curated scents (3 oz each with 50 hours of total burn time) before you commit to a full-sized candle.

Not all candles are created equal, so whether your type is light and delicate (for your bedroom or bath), or strong enough to envelope a room for your next dinner party, get your custom candle here at ShopScentLab.com.