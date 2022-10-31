Saweetie’s Cocktail for the Single Life: Meditation, Honesty, and a Splash of Jack Daniel’s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie is single and loving it. Now, the Grammy-nominated rapper is ready to open up about her journey as a bachelorette in a new project, The Single Life.

To celebrate the project’s launch, Saweetie teamed up with longtime collaborator Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey to put on a speakeasy-themed event in Hollywood, where we caught up with the “Tap In” singer. “I love Jack Daniel’s because they allow me to do me,” she tells Rolling Stone. (For anyone wondering how Saweetie takes her Tennessee Honey, it’s cranberry with a sprinkle of cinnamon; “sweet and spicy,” she says).

And the event’s grandeur matched the importance of The Single Life for Saweetie’s career: It’ll be her first full-length project since April 2021’s Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, and (likely) the last project before her long-awaited debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music.

Significantly for fans, The Single Life is Saweetie’s reflection on life since her much-publicized split from Migos rapper Quavo. The two split in early 2021 after dating since 2018.

“I’m excited to share what I went through,” says Saweetie on The Single Life. “I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman,” she says. “It was definitely revolutionary. It was heartbreaking. It was honest. It was a reflection. It’s just me being Saweetie in full transparency.”

Besides making new music, Saweetie says meditation was a crucial ingredient in her heartbreak antidote, helping her to feel peaceful while alone. “If you can’t be by yourself, I think it’s a reflection of how you feel internally,” she says. “Like if you need to look for external sources to feel good internally, then I think that there needs to be a lot of shadow work and self-work done.”

Saweetie says she’s also been having breakthroughs musically, as well as personally: “I realized that I wasn’t writing from an honest standpoint when I first started because I wasn’t that vulnerable. I was very closed off,” she says. “I was raised to be strong, to be tough and not show any weakness.”

On her new project and upcoming album, though, Saweetie feels vulnerable — and glad to be so. “I feel like a lot of my [current] music is just honest,” she says. “I think that my music has grown because of my vulnerability. I’ve accessed that part in my heart and in my mind.”

Pretty Bitch Music is due out later this year and The Single Life is expected before that, though Sweetie doesn’t have release dates locked in yet. “She’s coming,” Saweetie says of PBM. “She’s still in the womb, I haven’t popped her out. I want to thank my fans for patiently waiting. It’s been a year. It’s been a while. I’ve been recording officially for a year, non-stop.”

In the meantime, order a bottle of Saweetie’s Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey on ReserveBar. “It’s delicious, like me,” she says.

