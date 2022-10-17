Sammy Hagar Lost This Batch of Rum in Hawaii Before Offering it as a Limited-Edition Bottle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sammy Hagar is celebrating his 75th birthday by giving us a gift: The Red Rocker has just announced Sammy’s Lost Cask, a special-edition release from Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum.

Limited to 500 bottles, Sammy’s Lost Cask is a 10-year aged rum made from Hawaiian cane sugar whose oak casks were originally left to rest in Makawao, Maui (In Hagar’s words, the batch was “rested in paradise,” abbreviated to “RIP”). Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum later relocated production to Puerto Rico, and, according to the brand, this specific batch was forgotten in the Hawaiian mountains for over a decade before its recent re-discovery and bottling — hence the name, Sammy’s Lost Cask.

“These lost barrels have been an incredible discovery,” says Hagar, in a statement. “In addition to more than a decade of aging, these are the last bottles of rum that were made from Hawaiian sugar cane. If you have a rum aficionado in your life, this is an incredible gift for their collection.”

Sammy’s Lost Cask will go on sale November 14, and some buyers will get a special treat: a random selection of 75 bottles, out of the release’s 500, will be autographed by Hagar himself. The bottles will be available for purchase at redrocker.com for $299, making a great holiday gift for any rum connoisseurs (as Hagar suggests), or as a gift for fans of the Red Rocker.

Before this special-edition release, you can taste some Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum by ordering a bottle on Wine.com here. We recommend the brand’s white rum, called The Spirit of Paradise, which is made of sugar cane and aged two years before bottling. It’s similar to Brazilian cachaca and works solo or in mojitos, caipirinhas, and other classic white rum cocktails.

Of course, Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum isn’t Hagar’s only boozy creation worth adding to your bar. A few years ago, Hagar founded Santo Tequila and brought on celebrity chef Guy Fieri as a co-owner. The duo’s brand now has three iterations: a Blanco, a Reposado, and Hagar’s brainchild, “Mezquila” — the world’s first tequila-mezcal blend. “I’m really into making the greatest tequila in the world,” said Hagar in a 2020 interview about Santo for Rolling Stone. “I’m just hell-bent on being the best, and Guy’s got the same passion.”

As for Hagar’s new rum, head to Wine.com to sample Sammy’s Beach Bar rum ahead of the new release, and be sure to pick up a bottle of Sammy’s Lost Cask when it launches on November 14.

