Ryan Gosling’s ‘I Am Kenough’ Barbie Movie Hoodie Keeps Selling Out: Here’s Where to Buy It Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Barbie has already broken box office records with the biggest opening weekend since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, clocking in at $302 million. And now, the movie is breaking into our everyday lives, making us question our own existence and purpose in life as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling do as Barbie and Ken in the film. While Barbie goes on a journey of self-discovery to try and fix what has gone wrong in Barbie Land, Ken goes through a spiritual “Kensformation” of his own.

After a angst-filled music number with all the Kens (who proclaim they deserve respect, as they are also “good at doing stuff”), and a pivotal moment towards the end of the film (no spoilers here), Ken realizes that it doesn’t have to always be ‘Barbie AND Ken’ — he is “Kenough”. Emblazoned with the 1975-1990 Barbie logo lettering, Ken proudly wears a tie-die hoodie that says “I Am Kenough”. Out of all the #Barbiecore fashion fits and merch collaborations this movie has spawned, this is still the one the internet couldn’t get enough of.

Mattel Creations

The viral “I Am Kenough” hoodie is currently available on the Mattel Creations website for preorder, but has been constantly selling out (believe us, we’ve been refreshing the page). The fuzzy, fleece pullover hoodie is priced at $60, and is expected to ship on or before September 29. The site is also offering “I Am Kenough”-themed tie-dye tees, caps, and a mug.

Don’t want to wait until late September to get your “beach” on, or keep finding the pre-order out of stock? We’ve found these affordable “I Am Kenough” dupes on sites like Etsy that will ship immediately. Check out our favorite, Ken-tastic merch pieces below.