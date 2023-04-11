fbpixel
This $8 RuPaul Figurine Set Is Serving Drag Realness in Miniaturized Form

The Fisher-Price Little People Collector's Set features mini versions of three RuPaul looks, presented in a runway-inspired gift box
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

RuPaul merch is almost getting as popular as Drag Race itself. Fresh off the release of an official RuPaul Build-A-Bear stuffed animal, Amazon is selling a special-edition RuPaul collab with Fisher-Price.

The officially-titled Little People Collector’s Set features miniaturized versions of three RuPaul looks, presented in a sparkly gift box. Even better: the set is on sale right now. Regularly $20+, get the RuPaul x Fisher-Price collab for just $8 right now on Amazon.

Buy Little People Collector RuPaul Set $8.00

Part of Fisher-Price’s popular Little People Collector series (which also includes the best-selling Rolling Stones collaboration), the figures stand just over 2.5 inches tall and are each styled in a different look from RuPaul’s iconic career. The accompanying box is styled like a runway, with spotlights up top and a shiny “mirror” in the back (note: this is an officially-licensed product between Fisher-Price and RuPaul).

First released last summer, the RuPaul x Fisher-Price figurines are discounted just in time for the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which crowns a Season 15 queen this weekend. It’s a timely gift too, in light of recent anti-drag resolutions, with one reviewer commenting that the set is, “A great way to teach our little ones to love everyone!”

Regularly $20+, get the three-figure RuPaul set for just $8 right now on Amazon — a 60% discount. This is a great gift idea for Drag Race fans and pop culture memorabilia collectors alike. See full details here.

